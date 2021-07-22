Standing on the first tee after hearing his name introduced, Luke Clanton listened as his opponent and local favorite, Jackson Van Paris, was received with a chorus of cheers.
He looked at his caddy with a wry smile, and proceeded to hit a towering drive to the left side of the fairway.
Clanton knew he was the villain, but his round of 16 match at the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur at the Country Club of North Carolina wasn’t the first time he felt that way.
“I told (my caddy), it’s going to be like the villain basically,” Clanton said. “I just really stick to one shot at a time. The crowd really didn’t bother me out there today.”
With three hole wins on the three par 5s, Clanton silenced the crowd and pulled off a 2 and 1 win over Van Paris.
While Clanton uses long drives to make the par 5s reachable, he received a few lucky turns along the way.
On the 5th hole, he stared down an eagle chip after flying the green. His chip had a lot of pace, but hit the flagstick to fall dead inches by the cup for a birdie while Van Paris missed a birdie putt to tie the hole.
Missed birdie putts were a common theme for Van Paris on Thursday evening.
“I didn’t feel like I hit that many bad putts, just nothing went in,” Van Paris said. “I just didn’t have my best stuff this afternoon. I didn’t make a bogey. I made 16 pars and one birdie.”
The par 5s provided scoring chances all week for the CCNC member, but three pars to three birdies by his opponents put him in a hole after 12 holes.
Van Paris missed putts to claim hole wins on 13 and 14 that burnt the edges of the cup. A par on 15 was enough to extend the match to 16 and pars there pushed it to 17 where Van Paris missed an 8-foot birdie putt to go to 18.
“It was a really incredible week. Playing a U.S. Junior on a home course is something that .0001 percent of golfers get to do,” Van Paris said. “I’m just really lucky that I belong to this great club and I’m able to play in such a good event.”
Clanton will play Van Paris’ housemate this week and future roommate at Vanderbilt Gordon Sargent on Friday morning’s quarterfinals, but wins over top seed and medalist Kelly Chinn and Van Paris on Thursday are nothing he’s going to celebrate over.
“I’m not really on a great high because I know I’ve still got a lot more matches to go,” he said. “My goal is to win. That’s basically about it.”