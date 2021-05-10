Metzger.jpeg

Coach Chris Metzger paces the sidelines in a game this season against Richmond. Metzger tendered his resignation on Monday. 

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Pinecrest football coach Chris Metzger has resigned from his post, the school announced on Monday.

Metzger turned the program around from near the brink of being cut due to small roster numbers, to among one of the state’s top football programs over his career after being hired in 2007.

He will take over as the head football coach at Montgomery Central, and will also serve as a director of football for the entire county.

Over his 14 seasons at Pinecrest, Metzger led the Patriots to an overall record of 110-64. The eight seasons prior to Metzger’s entrance, Pinecrest had a combined 9-76 record. Four times the Patriots collected double-digit win totals for the season.

Metzger2.jpg

Pinecrest has made the state playoffs in 10 of the 14 seasons that Metzger has paced the sidelines in Southern Pines, seven of those trips included a postseason win. The 2018 season included the Patriots advancing to the 4AA East regional final.

Metzger’s departure marks the second football coach in Moore County to resign this offseason, following former Union Pines coach Lonnie Cox, who resigned at the end of the season.

This is a developing story.

