Katelyn Chisholm, a former Pinecrest graduate and all-conference softball player, holds the Big South championship trophy this season as a part of the Campbell University softball team. Chisholm, the starting shortstop for the Camels, appeared in 36 games with 35 putouts and 64 assists in the season. Campbell had a record of 15-3 in conference and 28-19 overall this season and claimed both the conference regular season and tournament championship, before playing in the NCAA Tournament.
Chisholm Plays a Part in Historic Year For Campbell
