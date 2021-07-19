Kelly Chinn has been in this similar position before.
Storming through the course and leaving the field in his dust, the 18-year-old incoming Duke freshman golfer from Virginia, has led in stroke play before. Actually, he’s led in stroke play in the U.S. Junior Amatuer before. This time, it comes with a little more meaning, and a lesson learned he wants to put to practice.
Chinn opened the 73rd U.S. Junior Amatuer at the Country Club of North Carolina with a round of 64 on the Dogwood Course, putting him ahead of the field by three strokes, but also putting himself in CCNC’s record books.
The round of 64 is one stroke better than the previous record for Dogwood set by Karl Vilips in the 2017 Southern Amateur hosted on the course.
“I’m driving the ball great and ball-striking really well. I’m just really putting it where I want it to be, and I’m making putts when I have good looks,” Chinn said. “I made a long putt on 12 for eagle, but other than that, all the birdies were pretty close. I’m trying to manage myself around the course and not do too much.”
Chinn was the 2018 medalist after stroke play in the U.S. Junior Amateur, and lost in the round of 32 at Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey. Repeating the feat of being at the top of the field after stroke play wasn’t a thought Chinn had going into Monday’s round on a soggy Dogwood Course where play was stopped twice due to heavy downpours. Chinn was stopped by one of those suspensions and was off the course to miss the second one.
“Going into today I was just trying to go out and play some golf,” Chinn said. “I’m not really focused on medalist or anything. I’ve learned that in match play, it doesn’t really matter what seed you are.”
A change in the bag for a 5-wood, and taking out his 3-iron, resulted in at least three shots on the back nine for Chinn. The new club was used for shots into the 12th and 18th greens as the two par-5s on the back nine. The first approach landed Chinn 40 feet from the cup, which he rolled in for an eagle. Then on 18, his second shot found the putting surface, leading to a two-putt birdie to set the course record and take the clubhouse lead.
“I knew a lot of the par-5s required that kind of distance. I had a 3-iron before, but it went a little too low so this gives it a little more height,” Chinn said.
Some of that local knowledge possibly came during some rounds previously with CCNC member, friend and competitor Jackson Van Paris. After rounds on Dogwood previously, Chinn saw the possibility that can come from the course.
“It’s an unbelievable course. The layout is awesome,” Chinn said. “It’s a challenge, but it’s also really fair. You’ve got to hit good shots to make birdies, but you can also get away with some.”
Chinn played recently in the 121st North & South Amateur down the road at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, making it to the round of 16 in match play before losing to Vilips.
Also historic in the first round of stroke play at the U.S. Amateur was Davis Wotnosky, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, becoming the second-youngest player in the history of the championship.
Wotnosky carded a round of 2 over on the Dogwood Course, which included back-to-back birdies on Nos. 13 and 14. At 12 years, six months and 16 days old, Wotnosky is second to Matthew Pierce Jr., who was 12 years, two months and 15 days old when he played in the 2001 U.S. Junior Amateur.
While the rising seventh-grader is new to this stage, he brought experience on the bag with his sister, Haeley, a rising senior at the University of Virginia who has played in one U.S. Women’s Amateur and three U.S. Girls Juniors, giving him advice.
“It’s really fun. I’ve always been really good friends with my brother and sister. She keeps me loose and it’s always awesome to have another eye from someone who is a golfer and has played in tournaments,” he said. “We are out there having fun. She said she to go out and enjoy some rounds of golf and hopefully win during the process.”
