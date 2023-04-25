ACC Men's Golf (College) for The Pilot Newspaper

Duke sophomore Kelly Chinn chips onto the 10th green during the first day of action at the ACC men’s golf championship hosted at the Country Club of North Carolina. Chinn is a member of the club and closed out with a win in match play.

 Pamela M. Jensen/Special to The Pilot

Carrying the weight of being the lone Country Club of North Carolina member in the field for the ACC men’s golf championship at his home course, Kelly Chinn admitted that his three-round performance during stroke play wasn’t the result he envisioned.

But the performance he had a few hours after the close of stroke play on Sunday showed the form that Chinn and many of his acquaintances at the club expected from the Duke sophomore.

ACC Men's Golf (College) for The Pilot Newspaper

Kelly Chinn looks out from the top of a bunker on the 11th hole as his shot lands feet from the hole.
ACC Men's Golf (College) for The Pilot Newspaper

Duke sophomore Kelly Chinn hits a tee shot during the ACC men's golf championship at the Country Club of North Carolina this weekend.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days