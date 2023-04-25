Carrying the weight of being the lone Country Club of North Carolina member in the field for the ACC men’s golf championship at his home course, Kelly Chinn admitted that his three-round performance during stroke play wasn’t the result he envisioned.
But the performance he had a few hours after the close of stroke play on Sunday showed the form that Chinn and many of his acquaintances at the club expected from the Duke sophomore.
“Obviously stroke play wasn’t what I wanted it to be,” Chinn said. “I knew we had a chance (to make the match play portion) with a few guys coming in. I just knew I had to keep having a positive mindset with the chance of still playing.”
An emotional ending to stroke play secured the Blue Devils a spot in the four-team match play bracket, and faced Duke with top seed, and the eventual champions, Georgia Tech. Closing with a birdie on 17 and an eagle on the 18th hole, Duke’s Luke Sample released an emphatic yell after his putt dropped, and the result of that celebration carried over into the match later Sunday afternoon.
“Props to Luke with that finish, and all those other guys. We had such an incredible finish as a team to get ourselves to give us a chance,” Chinn said. “That gave us some momentum and a jump in our step. That definitely helped me. Even though I didn’t finish strong with a birdie or anything like that, seeing my teammates finish strong really got me in a good mindset going in.”
Duke coach Jamie Green was pleased with his team’s emotional level entering the match against the Yellow Jackets. The confidence level was already there for the Blue Devils, with bags packed long enough for the trip to extend into Monday’s final. Georgia Tech claimed a 4-1 win in the match to dash those hopes, but Chinn’s win over Georgia Tech’s Connor Howe in the first match fulfilled the goal that the Duke coach had.
“The kid had just gone 6 under in the morning, his opponent. If Kelly plays like Kelly’s used to playing on his home golf course, it’s going to be a really good match,” Green said. “I was comfortable with him being out there in front, and he liked that when I told him, ‘Hey, you’re going to go out there and get our first point, and then we’re going to help these other four guys.’”
The adversity faced by Chinn continued into the early stages of the match, with Howe taking a 2 up lead through five holes. The lead remained at 2 up for Howe entering the back nine.
“Match play kind of brings the best out of me. I love match play. I love just going out there and competing against one guy. I think that really helped me be confident in my game,” Chinn said. “I’ve played plenty of match plays, so being 2 down is nothing big. I just knew I had to stick to each shot, hit one solid shot at a time and I was able to do it.”
A new nine brought an overwhelming reversal for Chinn. A birdie on the 10th hole cut Chinn to one down in the match, and by the time the pair stepped off the 11th green the match was tied.
Both players hit shots to the right side of the 12th fairway, a perfect position to attack the par-5 in two shots.
Then a level of comfort came for Chinn with more than 260 yards to the back pin on the green.
“That was exactly what I had in during the U.S. Junior. I made eagle during the U.S. Junior, so I felt very comfortable setting up for it,” Chinn said.
His 5-wood drew the ball above the lofty pine trees slightly protruding from the left, and the ball came to rest less than 20 feet away from the hole. Howe missed his eagle try, but Chinn’s putt rolled true, and he followed with a lift of the putter and a fist pump to give him the lead for good in the match.
Normally reserved with his emotions on the course, Chinn showed flashes of emotions, and fed off the members following along and cheering him to the 2 and 1 victory over Howe on the back nine.
“This means so much to me, and this whole team. We want to win so bad. We know we’ve been capable of it, and we were finally able to show it. We care and that shows on the course,” Chinn said. “Out on 12 and further out during the match, it was very comforting to know that people around here have my back and are supporting me.”
Chinn’s determination to get better since stepping foot on campus is what Green credits the rebound performance to. While many other players had coaches walking alongside him and helping to read a putt or set up a shot, Chinn played most of his round alone, with full confidence coming from the coach.
“We put out the lineup we thought was good for us, with Kelly knowing the golf course and not needing a coach. I’m going to keep you fed and hydrated. I’ll zip by, and if there’s any information you can give me, I’ll tell the guys. We talked over a couple of shots,” Green said. “It was a win for him and for us. He obviously would’ve loved to have competed for the individual championship, and it wasn’t there for him this week. For him to impact the team like that was huge.”
