Three consecutive rounds in the 60's helped Kelly Chinn secure solo second-place, and the Duke men’s golf team recorded an under-par round as a team in the final round at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday.
The second-place finish is the highest of Chinn's career, and Duke wrapped up its event in 11th-place at 1-over 865. Chinn is a Country Club of North Carolina member.
"I played some really good golf all week. It felt like all parts of my game were really solid and I was able to take advantage of my opportunities,” Chinn said. “I'm hoping to keep things going and finish the fall strong in the Bahamas.”
Fresh off his two straight rounds in the 60's, Chinn quickly moved into red numbers on Sunday morning, rolling in two birdies in his first five holes. The sophomore started on No. 10 and played his first nine holes in 2-under-par, 34. After making the turn on to the front nine of the Lakeside Course, Chinn picked up the pace and went bogey-free with four birdies to wrap up his 6-under 66. Chinn's three consecutive rounds in the 60's led to his second-place, 12-under 204 on the weekend.
Chinn recorded his highest individual finish of his career with his 12-under second-place. His previous best was a tie for fifth-place at the Valspar Collegiate in the spring of 2022.
Chinn was the best individual on par 4s over the course of the weekend, playing those holes at 9 under.
Chinn also tallied the most birdies of any individual during the event, finishing with 20 over the course of the three days.