IMG_3099.jpeg

Kelly Chinn holds up the runner-up trophy from the Sunnehanna Amateur this past weekend.

 Contributed

A pair of amatuer golfers with local ties claimed high finishes at the Sunnehanna Amateur over the weekend in Pennsylvania in the first leg of the Elite Amatuer Golf Series.

Kelly Chinn and Jackson Van Paris, both from Pinehurst, kicked off their amatuer summer circuit with a top 15 finish each at Sunnehanna Country Club.

Chinn, the Rolex Junior Golfer of the Year last year, finished one stroke short of winner Brice Lewis. After three players entered the final hole tied at 5 under, Chinn and Maxwell Ford carded bogeys on the final hole of the 72-hole tournament.

Chinn’s round of even-par 70 was the lowest score of the top three players in Saturday’s final round. The rising Duke sophomore, whose family moved to the Country Club of North Carolina last year, used rounds of 67 and 68 to catapult to the top of the leaderboard after the first two rounds.

Lewis used a round of 66 on Friday to put himself at 10-under-par going into the final round, and used that to secure the win without a birdie in the final round.

Van Paris’ tournament included the rising Vanderbilt sophomore shooting a combined 1-under-par over the final 54 holes after opening with a 72. His four-round total of 1 over put him in a tie for 13th place.

After making the turn at 2 over, Van Paris carded back-to-back birdies on Nos. 10 and 11, and then another birdie on No. 16 to improve his finish with a final-round 69.

The Elite Amateur Golf Series, created this past winter, is a seven-tournament series where points are tallied from across all seven events, with the top five finishers claiming invitations in the U.S. Amateur and select PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events.

The series continues this weekend at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rhode Island for the Northeast Amateur. Chinn and Van Paris are in the field for that tournament, and will also compete in the North & South Amateur, played at Pinehurst, starting on June 28 and ending July 3, for the third leg of the EAGS.

Both Chinn and Van Paris were qualified for the matchplay last year at the North & South.

The North & South is the only match play format in the seven tournaments in the series.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days