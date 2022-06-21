A pair of amatuer golfers with local ties claimed high finishes at the Sunnehanna Amateur over the weekend in Pennsylvania in the first leg of the Elite Amatuer Golf Series.
Kelly Chinn and Jackson Van Paris, both from Pinehurst, kicked off their amatuer summer circuit with a top 15 finish each at Sunnehanna Country Club.
Chinn, the Rolex Junior Golfer of the Year last year, finished one stroke short of winner Brice Lewis. After three players entered the final hole tied at 5 under, Chinn and Maxwell Ford carded bogeys on the final hole of the 72-hole tournament.
Chinn’s round of even-par 70 was the lowest score of the top three players in Saturday’s final round. The rising Duke sophomore, whose family moved to the Country Club of North Carolina last year, used rounds of 67 and 68 to catapult to the top of the leaderboard after the first two rounds.
Lewis used a round of 66 on Friday to put himself at 10-under-par going into the final round, and used that to secure the win without a birdie in the final round.
Van Paris’ tournament included the rising Vanderbilt sophomore shooting a combined 1-under-par over the final 54 holes after opening with a 72. His four-round total of 1 over put him in a tie for 13th place.
After making the turn at 2 over, Van Paris carded back-to-back birdies on Nos. 10 and 11, and then another birdie on No. 16 to improve his finish with a final-round 69.
The Elite Amateur Golf Series, created this past winter, is a seven-tournament series where points are tallied from across all seven events, with the top five finishers claiming invitations in the U.S. Amateur and select PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events.
The series continues this weekend at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rhode Island for the Northeast Amateur. Chinn and Van Paris are in the field for that tournament, and will also compete in the North & South Amateur, played at Pinehurst, starting on June 28 and ending July 3, for the third leg of the EAGS.
Both Chinn and Van Paris were qualified for the matchplay last year at the North & South.
The North & South is the only match play format in the seven tournaments in the series.