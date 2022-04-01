On the strength of a final-round 65, Duke freshman and CCNC member Kelly Chinn surged to a fifth-place finish at the Valspar Collegiate hosted at The Floridian in Palm City, Florida this week.
Chinn's 6-under 65 was the second low round of the day and helped boost the freshman up 10 spots on the leaderboard into fifth place at 10-under 203. The finish was the first top-five or even top-10 finish this season for Chinn.
Sophomore Ian Siebers book-ended rounds of 1-under 70 around a career-low 64 yesterday to place tied for sixth, one stroke back of Chinn.
Duke's 7-under team score on Tuesday allowed the Blue Devils to move into a fourth-place finish at 14-under in the 15-team event. Pepperdine was 34-under and went wire-to-wire to claim the title, followed by Florida State (-20), Wake Forest (-10), Duke and Arizona State (-13) round out the top five.
Chinn opened his final round on the eighth hole and rattled off six birdies over his first 12 holes on his way to a career-low 65. Chinn posted rounds of 70, 68 and 65 for a career-best fifth-place finish at 10-under 203.