No Atlantic Coast Conference golfer will have more local knowledge of this year’s men’s golf championship venue than Duke’s Kelly Chinn when the league's best converge on the Country Club of North Carolina for this year’s playing of the championship.
Chinn’s family moved from Virginia to the club last year, and this came on the heels of Chinn, the 2021 AJGA Rolex Player of the Year, setting the Dogwood Course record during the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur.
Now the Dogwood Course will stage the ACC championship, on Thursday to next Monday, and Chinn likes the familiarity he has for the track.
“When I think about the course, obviously I’ve played it a ton, and I’m just trying to think back through the holes of what kind of shots I need and what kind of game works there, and just trying to fine tune that,” Chinn said. “I don’t think I need to do too much different. If I just play my game there, and I know the course and all that, it will be very good.”
Chinn, a sophomore at Duke, also brings in a wave of confidence in his second season starting for the Blue Devils. In the Stitch Intercollegiate hosted at N.C. State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course last week, Chinn finished in solo second place, tied for his best collegiate finish, after rounds of 68 and 69.
After a freshman season of learning the ropes, his sophomore season has produced some of his best results, and a lower stroke average.
“I’ve definitely struggled at times and haven’t played great in a few events, but last year was a lot of learning about what works best for me. This year, especially last semester with the last couple events I’ve been able to do really well and make some improvements each and every week,” Chinn said. “Lately I’ve tried to have that same mindset about getting better each day, and perform.”
A busy schedule this spring semester has kept Chinn from checking in on his home club, but his visualizations help in the preparation for the championship. Having the experience of competing in the conference championship last year as a freshman has helped as well.
“Last year was a very good experience to start with, but I think this semester with it being at my home course it will be a lot of fun to go back, and I’ll have my eyes on the championship for sure,” Chinn said.
The course closed down to non-member ACC play two years ago, but Chinn said he was able to get his teammates out before the cutoff. The last few weeks have included teammates picking Chinn’s brain about the set up, a perspective that not many know better than him.
“We’re starting to get into the ACC mindset,” Chinn said.
At the ACC Championship last year, Chinn finished with rounds of 74-73-74 to finish in a tie for 45th. Duke finished ninth at the conference championships last year at Watersound Club, Panama City, Florida.
Entering this year’s championship, Chinn ranks 24th in the ACC with a stroke average of 71.9 strokes per round and Duke as a team is ranked fifth with its stroke average.
“As a team we’ve had some individual success the last year, so we’re excited to build some consistency within each other. We all know we are capable as a team, and we’re looking to put it all together that week,” Chinn said.
Chinn added that the club, and its facilities have been ideal for him as he grows as a collegiate golfer.
“We’ve got a few college guys out there, and some pros in the mini tours and the Korn Ferry are out there too, so you get a lot of rounds going out there, which is great for me,” Chinn said. “It’s an awesome place, the country club in general. The courses are great. They’re in great shape so I’m thrilled to be able to play and practice there all the time.”
Tournament play starts Friday for the ACC Championship, with 36 holes played on Friday, followed by the final 18 holes of stroke play on Saturday. An individual champion will be crowned then, with the top four teams advancing to the match play semifinals Sunday, and the finals on Monday.