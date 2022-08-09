Kelly Chinn, a Country Club of North Carolina member, lost to Austin Greaser, the eventual champion at the Western Amateur played at Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Illinois, last week.
The event was the final tournament of the seven-event Elite Amateur Golf Series. Entering the event, Chinn, a rising sophomore at Duke, was 11th in the cup rankings, and was the last player in the top 11 of the cup standing still competing.
The final rankings come out Wednesday, with the top five earning U.S. Amateur exemptions and exemption into final U.S. Open qualifying next year. The top two players will earn an exemption into a PGA Tour event, and third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishers in the rankings will earn exemptions into a Korn Ferry Tour event.
Chinn opened the Western Amateur on fire, setting the course record with his opening-round 63, going bogey-free with eight birdies. He followed that round up with scores of 73, 69 and 70, and was in a tie for fourth entering the 16-player match play bracket.
In the first round, Chinn defeated Ricky Castillo, 6 and 5, after going 4 up through six holes. In a Duke-UNC matchup in Friday’s quarterfinals against Greaser, Chinn held a 2 up lead on the front nine, and battled on the end of his round after falling behind two with three holes left. Greaser closed the match out 1 up on the 18th hole.
Fellow CCNC member Jackson Van Paris missed the stroke play cut after rounds of 71 and 73. The North & South champion, Luke Clanton, posted a four-round total of 4 under and missed the cut by two strokes.