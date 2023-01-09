A playoff-type run in December and January for The O’Neal School’s girls basketball program came to an end on Friday in front of a packed home crowd against Wayne Country Day in a rematch of last year’s state semifinal matchup.
The last few weeks for the Falcons have been equally as challenging, taking on top teams in the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association 2A classification on back-to-back nights before Christmas, and playing bigger schools as well since the start of the season.
“For us, if you want to be the best, you’ve got to play the best. We’re in a setup where some of our conference opponents aren’t as strong, and so we work hard to get games that are competitive to prepare us for the state tournament,” O’Neal girls coach Lulu Brase said after a 71-60 loss in overtime to Wayne Country Day. “Playing Greenfield and The Burlington School on back-to-back days, we may play a semifinal and a state championship on back-to-back days. This week we had Forsyth Country Day, the No. 6 team in 3A on Tuesday and we played Wayne Country Day today. It’s all preparation for the long run.”
The rest of this tough stretch of games haven’t gone as Friday’s matchup went. The Falcons (14-2) pulled out a double-overtime win over Greenfield in the semifinals of the Big H.I.T tournament in Raleigh over Christmas, and followed up the next night with a win over The Burlington School, who beat the Falcons in the state title game last season.
For the Falcons, it’s been about figuring out their roles with a relatively young team.
Led by sophomore Ashanti Fox, O’Neal relies on players like junior Reilly Johnson to knock down open 3-pointers from the wing when teams collapse on Fox’s drives. Junior Tamiya Judd knocks down timely shots, and also is a force on the defensive end, and senior Brooklyn Adams is tasked with rebounding and defending players in the post, despite being at a disadvantage height wise.
“Reilly Johnson is starting to knock down 3-pointers for us, which is huge. One of the unsung heroes constantly for us is Brooklyn Adams in the post. She’s half the size of their post players, and she’s getting rebounds and boxing them out,” Brase said. “They’re learning to find their roles. I think every team you’re on you have to find that.”
Everybody is embracing those roles.”
All of that was put on display in the rematch of last year’s NCISAA 2A state semifinal matchup in Goldboro.
Both teams traded out an early lead, and O’Neal scored 22 points in the second quarter, and benefitted from a late run before heading to the locker room with a 28-21 lead.
Entering the fourth quarter tied at 42-all, Judd scored five points early for the Falcons, before fouling out inside of the final minute of regulation.
Wayne Country Day’s Kyrah Davis knocked down two scores late, along with sophomore Jayla Hicks scoring five points in the final period to help the Chargers out to a 58-54 lead with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter.
A quick score by Clara Tanner cut the lead down with 25 seconds left, and a pair of missed free throws on the other end led to a long pass by the Falcons on the rebound for a Kennedy Moore lay-up to beat the buzzer and force overtime.
“Kennedy’s been the best player she’s been on, and now her job is to be a facilitator. She’s starting to find that role and find those moments where she can go make the big shots, she’s used to making those shots,” Brase said of the eighth-grader.
In overtime, the Falcons were held to two points.
Fox led the Falcons, and all scorers, with 20 points in the game, Johnson added 14 points and Judd had 12 points.
Davis had 18 points for Wayne Country Day, and Ja'kea Brunson had 16 points.
O’Neal hosts GRACE Christian out of Raleigh Tuesday.
In the boys game, Wayne Country Day defeated O’Neal 75-54.
Patriots Sweep Jackets on the Road
The Pinecrest girls basketball team claimed its third win of the week with a 42-35 win at Lee County on Friday night in Sandhills Athletic Conference action.
Jumping out to a large lead after the first quarter, the Patriots (5-4, 3-0 Sandhills) kept the lead the remainder of the game, and held off a late charge by the Yellow Jackets by outsourcing them by four in the fourth quarter.
Zanodiya McNair scored 16 points to lead all scorers, and Jasiah Gilchrist had 13 points.
In the boys game, the Patriots claimed a 71-57 win over the Yellow Jackets.
The Patriots (7-6, 2-1 Sandhills) used bookend scoring outputs of 20 points in each of the first and fourth quarters to defeat Lee County.
Colby Wallace and Elijah Melton each had 12 points, and Azir Gillespie added 11 points for the Patriots.
Pinecrest goes to Hoke County Friday.
North Moore swept Woods Charter on the road with a 62-21 win in the boys game, and a 27-17 win in the girls game. The Mustangs host Graystone Day Tuesday.
Richmond Takes Two From Union Pines
Scoring a 3-pointer with less than four minutes to go, the Richmond girls basketball team took the lead for good over Union Pines to turn it into 39-38 win in Rockingham Friday.
The Vikings (3-8, 0-3 Sandhills) were led in scoring by Mikayla Dunn with 14 points, Corryn McCutchen with 10 points and Taryn Pekala with eight points.
Savannah McCaskill pulled down 12 rebounds, and Meghan McCaskill had six rebounds and five blocked shots.
Union Pines hosts Hoke County Tuesday.
In the boys game, Richmond jumped out to a large lead early on and turned it into a 70-19 win over the Vikings.
