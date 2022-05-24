Pinecrest soccer vs Cary 04.jpeg

Pinecrest freshman Grace Queen battles for the ball with a Cary defender in the first round of the state playoffs at home. Queen scored the last goal of the season for Pinecrest in the 5-1 loss to Chapel Hill on the road.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

A barrage of goals from Chapel Hill at home early put the third-round N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A girls soccer playoff out of reach from visiting Pinecrest Monday.

Taking a three-goal lead into the second half, Chapel Hill ended the Patriots’ season by a 5-1 score.

After advancing to the state championship match in each of the last two playoffs, Pinecrest has advanced to at least the third round of the state playoffs in every appearance dating back to 2016. The 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No. 3 Chapel Hill used a hat trick from junior Jane Rydin in the win. Two goals came from Rydin in the first half, one off a free kick and the other when she received a pass streaking to the right side of the box. Sophomore Audrey Yazejian forced a turnover and scored for the second goal of the match.

Pinecrest’s lone score came early in the second half to make it 3-1 after Grace Queen finished off a pass from Abby Pittman in the 49th minute.

A penalty kick by junior Sofia Canoutas-Nadel, and Rydin’s third goal closed out the game for Chapel Hill.

Pinecrest finished the season with a 15-9-2 overall record and shared the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular season championship with Union Pines this season. The Patriots will return a majority of their roster next season with four seniors — Haley Kallgren, Keaton Clark, Morgan McGuirt and Abby Veit — graduating in a few weeks.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days