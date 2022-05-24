Pinecrest freshman Grace Queen battles for the ball with a Cary defender in the first round of the state playoffs at home. Queen scored the last goal of the season for Pinecrest in the 5-1 loss to Chapel Hill on the road.
A barrage of goals from Chapel Hill at home early put the third-round N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A girls soccer playoff out of reach from visiting Pinecrest Monday.
Taking a three-goal lead into the second half, Chapel Hill ended the Patriots’ season by a 5-1 score.
After advancing to the state championship match in each of the last two playoffs, Pinecrest has advanced to at least the third round of the state playoffs in every appearance dating back to 2016. The 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No. 3 Chapel Hill used a hat trick from junior Jane Rydin in the win. Two goals came from Rydin in the first half, one off a free kick and the other when she received a pass streaking to the right side of the box. Sophomore Audrey Yazejian forced a turnover and scored for the second goal of the match.
Pinecrest’s lone score came early in the second half to make it 3-1 after Grace Queen finished off a pass from Abby Pittman in the 49th minute.
A penalty kick by junior Sofia Canoutas-Nadel, and Rydin’s third goal closed out the game for Chapel Hill.
Pinecrest finished the season with a 15-9-2 overall record and shared the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular season championship with Union Pines this season. The Patriots will return a majority of their roster next season with four seniors — Haley Kallgren, Keaton Clark, Morgan McGuirt and Abby Veit — graduating in a few weeks.