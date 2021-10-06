Not since the 2018 high school football season have I ever seen schedules as jumbled up as this season. That year, Hurricane Florence affected the eastern half of the state, leading to schools being closed for an extended period of time.
That in turn led to high school football being played basically every night of the week, except for Sunday. The football season was extended by a week to help alleviate the crowded schedules.
Between weather and other teams’ schedules being moved around for COVID-19 rescheduling, this week we have football played on Wednesday and Thursday nights, leaving only Sunday through Tuesday as the only nights this season a local high school football team hasn’t played.
These changes means practice times for the teams are shortened and the players have to cram in learning their opponents in a time a lot shorter than a typical game week.
This week marks another week without undefeated North Moore taking the field, but as we prepare for the two games this week, my record stands at 10-7 through Week 7.
Lee County at Pinecrest
There’s a slight chance of rain Thursday night for this matchup, but with how both of these teams play on defense, the soggy conditions would be perfect for a defensive slugfest. Pinecrest’s defense has held its opponents to 100 points in six games, and Lee County’s defense has allowed 53 points in six games to weaker competition.
Having played a tougher order of teams as a whole, Pinecrest has the edge having seen the state’s best on a regular basis. Lee County has been an established 3A power and is no stranger to playing in this type of environment. With that being said, this game is a toss up, and will depend on which defense can force the most turnovers, or can force one late.
Pinecrest 21, Lee County 17
Union Pines at Richmond
Preparing for Richmond is a beast in its own right, but doing it in two days just adds an extra degree of difficulty for Union Pines this week. The Vikings are no strangers to preparing on short notice, having done that last week for Anson.
Richmond is clicking on all cylinders right now after playing one of the toughest schedules in the state. That slate only gets harder from here on out for the Raiders as they play three games in 11 nights, starting with this matchup with the Vikings. Union Pines has to generate energy through big plays on a big stage in Rockingham. If the Vikings’ enthusiasm is stifled early, it could be a long night.
Richmond 56, Union Pines 7
