HSBK-M-Union Pines v Pinecrest

Pinecrest forward Colby Wallace (20) receives a pass during a Sandhills Athletic Conference boys basketball game against Union Pines last week.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

A pair of high school sports this week have been altered following winter storms that affected the state over the weekend.

The basketball doubleheader between Richmond and Pinecrest scheduled for Tuesday in Southern Pines has been pushed back to Wednesday. The girls game tips off at 6 p.m., with the boys game to follow.

The matchup plays a big part in both the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings and the top 4A seed out of the conference in terms of playoff seeding.

HSWres-Union Pines v Scotland and Southern Lee

Union Pines' Nicholas Masolino, wrestling in the 182-pound weight class, during a Sandhills Athletic Conference wrestling match between Union Pines and Scotland, on Jan. 4.

The start of the N.C. High School Athletic Association dual team wrestling state championship has been pushed back to next week.

Originally scheduled to start Saturday with the first and second rounds hosted at high school sites, the first two rounds will now be wrestled Monday.

The reporting deadline was set for Thursday at 11:59 p.m., and has been pushed back to the same time Saturday.

Union Pines and Pinecrest are in prime position to host the first two rounds of their respective state dual championship matches.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days