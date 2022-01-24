A pair of high school sports this week have been altered following winter storms that affected the state over the weekend.
The basketball doubleheader between Richmond and Pinecrest scheduled for Tuesday in Southern Pines has been pushed back to Wednesday. The girls game tips off at 6 p.m., with the boys game to follow.
The matchup plays a big part in both the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings and the top 4A seed out of the conference in terms of playoff seeding.
The start of the N.C. High School Athletic Association dual team wrestling state championship has been pushed back to next week.
Originally scheduled to start Saturday with the first and second rounds hosted at high school sites, the first two rounds will now be wrestled Monday.
The reporting deadline was set for Thursday at 11:59 p.m., and has been pushed back to the same time Saturday.
Union Pines and Pinecrest are in prime position to host the first two rounds of their respective state dual championship matches.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.