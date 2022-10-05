The calendar flips to October and a slight briskness comes to the air to signal many things.
Growing up in the northern end of the county, that meant deer season, among other things that come with the peak of fall in October.
For high school football teams and fans, that means mark off every Friday night on your calendar because it’s championship season. It’s a completely different hunting season, with aspirations of getting a trophy to hang on the wall all the same.
There are two conference championship races that involve Moore County teams that could very well be decided because of games this week and next. Pinecrest’s big time in the spotlight occurs this Friday with a road game at Lee County, with the last two teams undefeated in Sandhills Athletic Conference play facing off. North Moore gets its chance next week at home against Cummings, given that it can take care of business this week against Seaforth.
As the season gets down to the home stretch, happy hunting to the football teams.
Through seven weeks, I sit at a 14-4 record after going 3-0 last week.
Pinecrest at Lee County
Two of the top offenses in the area face off in this matchup, but this game will be won or lost on the defensive side of the ball.
Pinecrest’s defense has been challenged against some of the top teams in the state through non-conference, and handled an early test in conference play against Richmond. Turnovers won’t be as prevalent on Friday against the Yellow Jackets; they tend to be stingy with possession. To stop Lee County, it will come down to forcing three-and-outs.
The offense gets closer to full strength this week, and building continuity with that group also will play a factor if Pinecrest wants to take a big step in the direction of the school’s first football conference title by nabbing the outright conference lead with three weeks to go.
For a second trip to Lee County in as many weeks, the Patriots will face their toughest test since going to Grimsley. This road trip could end a lot happier, if Pinecrest can slow down Bradley Brown and the Yellow Jacket offense.
Prediction: Pinecrest 31, Lee County 28
Seaforth at North Moore
As mentioned above, the game that draws a lot of attention from the outside for the next few weeks for North Moore happens next week. The Mustangs must not let that distract them with Seaforth coming to Robbins for the first time on Friday.
The Hawks present a different challenge for the Mustangs, given that they haven’t faced each other at the varsity level before. Sitting with a pair of Mid-Carolina Conference wins, the Hawks have handled Jordan-Matthews and Chatham Central already this season.
This week, a focus can be put on the North Moore defense to clamp down on Seaforth to help keep their top-ranked defense in the 1A classification intact. The defense has taken pride of what it has done this season, and getting another low scoring performance would be another feather in the Mustangs’ cap for this year.
Prediction: North Moore 49, Seaforth 6
Richmond at Union Pines
This game was oddly swapped locations last year for a very rare Wednesday matchup in Rockingham a year ago. The game to follow was a very odd one as well with a 6 p.m. kickoff where the Vikings hung around early before the Raiders pulled away late.
Richmond has gone through a bit of an identity crisis this season, and right now the Raiders are outside looking in at claiming the conference championship, for the first time in five seasons. But don’t let that fool you in this matchup.
Union Pines has some positive momentum after playing tightly with Scotland for a half last week, and playing at home will add to that. The main difference is Richmond’s defense is still a force to be reckoned with.
Prediction: Richmond 49, Union Pines 9
