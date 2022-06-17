DSC_0131.jpg

Riley Grimm lines up her putt during the first round of stroke play this week at the N.C. Junior Girls Championship.

 Carolinas Golf Association

One of the youngest competitors in the field at the 26th N.C. Junior Girls Championship this week at Benvenue Country Club in Rocky Mount, Riley Grimm, of Pinehurst, finished highly in a tournament competed against mostly high school players.

Grimm was one of two class of 2028 players in the field and finished in a tie for third after two rounds of stroke play earlier this week.

Grimm posted a round of 74 to start, opening with an even-par 36. She followed with a round of 78 on Tuesday.

The rounds were followed up with a 6 and 4 win in the round of 32 over Kaitlyn Rand, a recent high school graduate, in match play on Wednesday.

Karsyn Roberts defeated Grimm in the round of 16 in the tournament with a 4 and 3 win. Of the final 16 competitors remaining, three players were middle schoolers this past season, and none were as young as Grimm.

Griffin Qualifies for Carolinas Boys

FVPCk-UXwAIpecv.jpeg

Hudson Griffin holds his qualifier medal after his round of 71 to qualify for the Carolinas Junior Boys Championship later this month.

At a qualifier for the Carolinas Junior Boys Championship on Tuesday at Duplin Country Club in Kenansville, Pinecrest rising sophomore Hudson Griffin was the top finisher as the only player to break par.

Griffin posted a round of 71 to lock in his spot to the 73rd playing of the championship slated for June 29 to July 1 at Columbia Country Club in Blythewood, South Carolina.

His round opened with a front-nine 34, using a birdie followed by an eagle on the seventh and eighth holes.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days