One of the youngest competitors in the field at the 26th N.C. Junior Girls Championship this week at Benvenue Country Club in Rocky Mount, Riley Grimm, of Pinehurst, finished highly in a tournament competed against mostly high school players.
Grimm was one of two class of 2028 players in the field and finished in a tie for third after two rounds of stroke play earlier this week.
Grimm posted a round of 74 to start, opening with an even-par 36. She followed with a round of 78 on Tuesday.
The rounds were followed up with a 6 and 4 win in the round of 32 over Kaitlyn Rand, a recent high school graduate, in match play on Wednesday.
Karsyn Roberts defeated Grimm in the round of 16 in the tournament with a 4 and 3 win. Of the final 16 competitors remaining, three players were middle schoolers this past season, and none were as young as Grimm.
Griffin Qualifies for Carolinas Boys
At a qualifier for the Carolinas Junior Boys Championship on Tuesday at Duplin Country Club in Kenansville, Pinecrest rising sophomore Hudson Griffin was the top finisher as the only player to break par.
Griffin posted a round of 71 to lock in his spot to the 73rd playing of the championship slated for June 29 to July 1 at Columbia Country Club in Blythewood, South Carolina.
His round opened with a front-nine 34, using a birdie followed by an eagle on the seventh and eighth holes.