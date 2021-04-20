The Country Club of North Carolina will host the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s regional tennis tournaments in 2021.
The 4A Mideast boys tournament is set for May 7-8 and the girls event will be played June 18-19.
“Bringing the North Carolina high school regionals to CCNC is a perfect opportunity for us to show our support of the tennis community,” said COO/GM Don Hunter. “Hosting large-scale events at our state-of-the-art facility is a big part of CCNC’s identity.”
CCNC members Marshall Landry and Brooke LaFrenz, both students at Pinecrest High School, will participate. Landry is ranked No. 19 in North Carolina, No. 44 in the Southeast and No. 300 in nation in the 16s division. LaFrenz is No. 43 in North Carolina, No. 258 in the Southeast and No. 1,235 in the nation.
“The Country Club of North Carolina is universally renowned as a premier destination for visitors in the Pinehurst area and our close working relationship with Pinecrest High School head tennis coach Gail Deese, provided the impetus to explore the Club,” said Tra Waters, NCHSAA’s assistant commissioner for sports and championships. “The Club’s reputation and outstanding facilities proved to be an excellent opportunity to provide a unique championship experience for our student-athletes.”
For the NCHSAA regional tournaments at CCNC, 16 singles players and 16 doubles teams in both the boys and girls divisions will compete.
In the both the boys and girls division, four singles and four doubles teams will advance to the state championship. Within North Carolina, there are 14 total tennis regionals, two for the 1A classification and four each for the 2A, 3A and 4A classifications.
The boys state championships will be held on May 14-15 (1A and 2A at Cary Tennis Park; 3A at Burlington Tennis Center and 4A at Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh). The girls state championships will be played in the same locations by classification on June 25-26.
“We are honored to welcome the best high school players in the region to CCNC,” said director of wellness Alan Van Vliet. “With the NCHSAA, we hope to give all of them a great competitive experience.”
The CCNC Tennis Center consists of a pro shop and eight Har-Tru courts situated on a pine tree-covered hillside overlooking Watson Lake. The courts are lighted.