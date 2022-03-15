With the story of the happenings in Ukraine splashed on U.S. media channels, you have probably wondered – ‘what can we do to help?’
The Country Club of North Carolina has provided an answer. The club, through its Foundation and from individual contributions, has raised $12,500 for a uniquely worthy cause – funding the relocation of a junior golfer named Mykhailo “Misha” Golod from Ukraine to Florida.
“CCNC is happy to help get the ball rolling on financial assistance to Misha, who had such a rewarding time here at last year’s Junior Amateur,” said CCNC Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Don Hunter. “We hope others will follow our path of giving so that not only Misha, but others, can benefit from everyone’s kindness and generosity.”
Golod played in the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at CCNC last July and loved his experience. He became the first Ukrainian player in a USGA championship.
The 14-year-old Golod missed the cut at the championship after rounds of 78 and 82.
Under the jurisdiction of the Soviet Union in the past, the sport was forbidden as it was viewed as a western controlled sport. Western influence came to Ukraine following its independence in 1991. The Ukrainian Golf Federation was established in 1997.
Golod is among the top golfers in Ukraine and is within the top 500 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). He routinely competes outside of his home country in tournaments.
To create assistance, golf has come together with CCNC in the middle. Golf industry insiders, through the American Junior Golf Association, have established a fundraiser for Golod’s move to the U.S., where he will be enrolled in the David Leadbetter Academy in Orlando.
CCNC is the lead donor in this campaign and is confident that its friends in golf will support this worthy effort.