History will be made at the Country Club of North Carolina next month when the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur is hosted from July 19 to 24 on the club’s Cardinal and Dogwood Courses.
For the first time in the history of the championship, it will be contested in North Carolina. Also another layer to the history of the junior championship, a total of 264 players will compete as the fields in years past has been 156 players.
In what is billed as the “U.S. Open for junior golf,” the CCNC membership and community has rallied to the support of the U.S. Golf Association as this event marks the first of a continuous flow of championships to the Tar Heel State that came with the announcement of the association made in September regarding placing its second headquarters in Pinehurst.
“It takes a lot of commitment from everybody in this room, to CCNC, it’s members, it’s staff and it’s volunteers, to host a USGA championship. We all know that it’s a lot of work so we are privileged to be here,” said Greg Sanfilippo, the director of the championship.
“Having the U.S. Junior Amateur at CCNC is one of many USGA championships that the association will bring to North Carolina. This is the first championship installment since that announcement.”
CCNC, which opened in 196, has served as host to two USGA championships in the past – the 1980 U.S. Amateur and the 2010 U.S. Girls Junior Amateur.
Robby Bennett, one of the co-chairmen of the championship committee at the club, said this event could springboard more to come.
“For a long-term standpoint, that puts CCNC in a good place to move forward and to attract some higher profile tournaments,” he said.
“We’re laying the groundwork and looking forward to future events at CCNC. We are very committed to golf and promoting CCNC and our wonderful golf course.”
The club has raised more than $580,000 for the championship, without the need of using dues or funds by members, Bennett said. Local clubs have also chipped in to provide 650 volunteers, and the club’s championship committee has worked for site plans and other health measures to operate the championship there.
With the expanded field, Sanfilippo said finding somewhere with multiple championship courses was a vital part in the championship for golfers 18 years old and younger.
CCNC’s Dogwood and Cardinal courses fit the bill.
“Both are “A” courses. There’s not an “A” and a “B” course,” said Mark Reinemann, championship committee co-chairmen.
Both courses will play more than 7,200 yards in distance, and will provide more than just length to challenge the players.
“At the end of the day, we want the players to work through some of the mental and physical situations on the golf course,” Sanfilippo said.
Buddy Baker, a member at CCNC and 1958 champion of the U.S. Junior Amateur said that observing the courses is just as important as practicing.
“Instead of going out there and playing the course, I’d walk the course. Just to make sure you know where to hit it and where not to hit it,” he said.
The road to making the championship is just as grueling as less than 5 percent of those that start in regional qualifiers will make the championship. Exemptions are limited to make this a true test, Sanfilippo said, but the growth of international qualifiers will bring 20 golfers from 16 foreign countries to Pinehurst in July.
“It’s considered the U.S. Open of junior golf and that’s how. That is how the USGA again and CCNC will approach this championship.”
