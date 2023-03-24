GOLF 2021 - Nick Dunlap wins 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur Championship

The gallery makes their way down the fairway during the 36-hole final round at the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur at The Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood Course in July 2021. The club is preparing for another major amateur tournament in a month, when the ACC men’s golf championship is contested April 21-24.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot file photo

The Country Club of North Carolina is one month out from hosting its second Atlantic Coast Conference men’s golf championship in a month’s time, continuing its tradition of staging major amateur championships.

The 2023 ACC championship will be played from April 21-24 on the club’s Dogwood Course, with an individual and team champion being crowned. The club was awarded the championship in October 2019, and has hosted other amateur championships since that announcement.

CCNC Dogwood 13

The 13th hole of the Dogwood Course at the Country Club of North Carolina.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days