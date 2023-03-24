The gallery makes their way down the fairway during the 36-hole final round at the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur at The Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood Course in July 2021. The club is preparing for another major amateur tournament in a month, when the ACC men’s golf championship is contested April 21-24.
The Country Club of North Carolina is one month out from hosting its second Atlantic Coast Conference men’s golf championship in a month’s time, continuing its tradition of staging major amateur championships.
The 2023 ACC championship will be played from April 21-24 on the club’s Dogwood Course, with an individual and team champion being crowned. The club was awarded the championship in October 2019, and has hosted other amateur championships since that announcement.
“We’re ready for it. As you know, we are big advocates of amateur golf. Having the ACC is great, having the U.S. Junior was great, so we’re happy to host another big amateur event and get to show off the club,” head golf pro Tanner Steiner said. “We have a lot of great amateurs who are members here.”
The 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur was hosted at CCNC in July 2021, putting on one of the largest amateur events the club has seen with 264 of the world’s top junior golfers for the USGA championship across the club’s two courses.
The scope of the ACC’s best players won’t be as large, but the familiarity with the club will be there for many of the collegiate players.
“We went with 264, the first ones ever with the double field using both golf courses, and now we have 60-plus coming for the ACC. It’s a lot more condensed. We’ll still have Cardinal open for them to play,” Steiner said. “There’s a lot of kids playing in it that have played CCNC throughout the years between the U.S. Junior, CCNC Amateur, Carolinas Am and the Southern Am. Going to be a lot of familiar faces, and I think we will get a really good turnout just with how many people in the area are graduates of ACC schools.”
The 12 schools will each bring a six-player team to make up the 72-player field. The first day, April 21, will be first and second rounds of stroke play, with the second day, April 22, holding the final round of stroke play. An individual champion will be crowned after 54 holes, and then a four-team match play field. The team champion will be crowned after two rounds of match play.
One of the players expected to be in the field has a familiarity and some history for the Dogwood Course. Duke sophomore Kelly Chinn competed in the 2021 U.S. Junior, winning medalist honors through stroke play, and setting the Dogwood Course record with a round of 64. His family moved to the club a year later.
Another CCNC member on an ACC roster is Wake Forest senior Fulton Smith.
With a connection into the club, it hasn’t meant a free peek of the venue for Wake Forest and Duke for the conference championship.
“We see them regularly, but they also have their season going on. The thing is their teams aren’t allowed to play the golf course or practice here,” Steiner said. “They would have to come out on their own, and they can play Cardinal, they can’t hit balls and they have to stay off Dogwood.”
Being members allows Chinn and Smith access to Dogwood leading up the championship.
With a few weeks left before the ACC championship, Steiner said that there is constant contact with the club, the conference and other entities involved with the event.
“Right now we’re just finalizing a lot of things. We meet with the TV production crew and the ACC pretty regularly, almost once a week now. We’re doing a lot of finalizing, but really it’s just waiting to see who’s going to show up,” he said. “I think we’re going to get a lot of the local community coming out. We have such a great golf community and they will support any amateur event.”
There is no charge for spectating for the event, with on-site parking a shuttle available. Member play can remain on the Cardinal Course throughout the tournament, and the driving range will be closed until 10:30 a.m. each day of the ACC championship.
As for many amateur events in the area, volunteers to assist in the tournament haven’t been hard to find.
“Our members have been great about volunteering and a lot of them went to these schools and played golf at these schools, so just to be able to see something at their home club makes a big difference,” Steiner said.