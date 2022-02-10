Kelly and JVP.jpeg

CCNC members Kelly Chinn, left, and Jackson Van Paris pose together at Pinehurst this summer. The pair are college freshmen and recorded high finishes at the Jones Cup Invitational over the weekend.

 Courtesy photo

A pair of Country Club of North Carolina members who are first-year college golfers turned in top-20 finishes over the weekend at the Jones Cup Invitational amateur event in Georgia.

In the event hosted at Ocean Forest Golf Club in Sea Island, Georgia, Kelly Chinn finished in a tie for fourth and Jackson Van Paris finished tied for 16th.

Chinn, a freshman at Duke, and his family moved to the club in 2021. He used an opening-round 69 to sit in tie for sixth place, and followed with rounds of 74 and 75 to post a 54-hole total of 2 over par.

Van Paris, a freshman this year at Vanderbilt, used a second round of 2-under-par to climb up the leaderboard heading into the final round. He sandwiched that under par round with a 75 in the first round and a 78 in the third and final round.

Palmer Jackson won the tournament at 5 under par after two rounds in the 60s.

