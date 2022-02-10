A pair of Country Club of North Carolina members who are first-year college golfers turned in top-20 finishes over the weekend at the Jones Cup Invitational amateur event in Georgia.
In the event hosted at Ocean Forest Golf Club in Sea Island, Georgia, Kelly Chinn finished in a tie for fourth and Jackson Van Paris finished tied for 16th.
Chinn, a freshman at Duke, and his family moved to the club in 2021. He used an opening-round 69 to sit in tie for sixth place, and followed with rounds of 74 and 75 to post a 54-hole total of 2 over par.
Van Paris, a freshman this year at Vanderbilt, used a second round of 2-under-par to climb up the leaderboard heading into the final round. He sandwiched that under par round with a 75 in the first round and a 78 in the third and final round.
Palmer Jackson won the tournament at 5 under par after two rounds in the 60s.