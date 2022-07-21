The 53rd edition of the National Father-Son Invitational at The Country Club of North Carolina, with 44 teams from 13 states and the District of Columbia, begins Friday.
Notable past winners of the National Father-Son Invitational, which began in 1970, include Tom and Tom Kite Jr.; Arthur and Scott Hoch; Rod and Steve Spittle; Kelly and Blair Miller; and Doug and Drew Hanzel.
The Kites’ trophy from 1971 sits in Tom’s home trophy room.
The tournament was conceived by Dale Morey, a CCNC member and a noted amateur player who was also a basketball All-America at LSU. He won the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship in 1974 and 1977.
“The Country Club of North Carolina created the National Father-Son Invitational 52 years ago and we have been honored to host the tournament every year since,’’ said CCNC president Mark Reinemann. “It has been a pleasure to welcome these top-level players, many of whom have gone on to become leading professionals and noted career amateurs. It is a treat for the members of The Country Club of North Carolina to welcome the competitors again this year. We wish them all the best.”
Among the 44 teams entered are the champions in each division from 2021: Justin and Jackson Bode, of Pinehurst, and CCNC members in the championship division; John and Jeffrey Long of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, in the senior division, but who are entered in the Super Senior division in 2022, and Cliff and Jason Seastrunk, of Raleigh, in the super senior division. The Seastrunks also won in 2018.
Doug Hanzel and his son, Drew, of Savannah, Georgia, are entered in the senior division and have won six past competitions, the championship division in 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2011 and senior division in 2019 and 2020, and are tied with Tim and Chris Miller of New Philadelphia, Ohio, entered in the super senior division in 2022, with six divisional wins – most in the event’s history.
The elder Hanzel is the 2013 U.S. Senior Amateur champion and was the low amateur at the 2012 and 2013 U.S. Senior Open. Both Hanzels played college golf at Kent State University. Doug, a physician, endowed a golf scholarship at their alma mater.
The field consists of players from 13 states: Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia who will play both the Cardinal and Dogwood Courses in the three-day competition.
The format for the 53rd Invitational consists of three flights, all gross – championship, senior, super senior. The scoring format is better ball of each team for the first two rounds from division-designated tees on Friday and Saturday, and then combined score on the event’s final day Sunday.