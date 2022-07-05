The Country Club of North Carolina’s support of the military community continues in 2022 as the club hosts three golf events over the next two months.
“The Country Club of North Carolina values its relationship with those in military service, current or retired, and their families,” said CCNC COO/GM Don Hunter. “We are proud to open our doors to these competitions or charitable events because golf is our way of giving back. CCNC shares their passions and salutes all their good work.”
The Veteran Golfers Association (VGA) North Carolina State Championship will be played at CCNC on July 11. A national organization, VGA is based in Pinehurst and according to its website: “is dedicated to enriching the lives of Veterans and their family members through the camaraderie and sportsmanship of golf.”
The Patriot Foundation Pro-Am, with an aim to raise scholarship money for children whose parents have been killed in action, follows at CCNC on August 26-27. Fort Bragg, in Fayetteville, is one of the Patriot Foundation’s large beneficiaries. The golf event combines with a banquet held at the Pinehurst Resort. CCNC member Spike Smith is the main local organizer.
On Sept. 9, the 13th annual Special Operations Warrior Foundation Golf Tournament will be held at CCNC. The club has hosted this event since 2012. The Special Operations Warrior Foundation, per its website: “provides college scholarships to surviving children of Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps Special Operations personnel killed in combat, training missions or in the line of duty. Scholarships cover the full cost of college education at post-secondary institutions across the nation.”
