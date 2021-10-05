11th Hole

The 11th hole of the Country Club of North Carolina Dogwood Course.

 Russell Kirk/USGA

The Country Club of North Carolina will play host to three other clubs from across the country in a golf interclub match this week.

Competing in the matches Thursday and Friday at the club in Pinehurst are Saucon Valley Country Club from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Blue Mound Golf and Country Club from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and Sycamore Hills Golf Club from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Of the four clubs playing, three have hosted a U.S. Amateur.

Saucon Valley Country Club has hosted seven USGA championships, and will host the 42nd U.S. Senior Open next year. Blue Mound Golf and Country Club was the host of the 1933 PGA Championship; stroke-play co-host of the 2011 U.S. Amateur, and the 2020 Junior Ryder Cup Match. Sycamore Hills Golf Club has hosted two USGA championships.

CCNC is coming off hosting its third USGA championship this summer with the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur. The club hosted the 1980 U.S. Amateur and the 2010 U.S. Girls Junior Amateur, and conceived the idea of the rotating series of interclub matches in 2019.

The matches will be played on the Cardinal and Dogwood courses at CCNC on Thursday and Friday, with practice rounds being played Wednesday. Eight players from each club will participate.

Thursday, the clubs will play an 18-hole round with teams competing against those with comparable handicaps and combined net stableford points will be used for scoring. A nine-hole afternoon round will be played with one member of each club making up each competing foursome.

Friday’s final round will be 18 holes of combined net stableford points being used for scoring.

The site of the 2022 interclub matches will be announced at the event.

