The only golf match between Royal and Ancient members contested on North American soil will be played this week at the Country Club of North Carolina.
One of the governing bodies for the sport of golf, along with the United States Golf Association, the R&A will authorize the 2022 playing of the Friendship Cup from Wednesday to Friday on the Cardinal and Dogwood courses at the club with 24 R&A members competing from the U.S. and Canada.
The Ryder-Cup style competition features foursomes play in the morning and four ball in the afternoon on the first two days. The third day will be singles format.
CCNC national member Ed Steel is the organizer and host in 2022.
“Incoming CCNC President Mark Reinemann was the key figure in securing us as the host site. The entire club has been extremely supportive in our planning,” Steel said.
Steel, Reinemann and Andy Laidlaw are three members of the Country Club of North Carolina who will compete in the match.
The trophy resembles the Claret Jug, given to The Open Championship winner, which is the only professional golf major the R&A sponsors.
The Friendship Cup started in 2015, and the 2022 event will be the sixth because COVID canceled the competition 2020 and 2021.
The average handicap index of the participants is 5.1
Participants for the USA are: Kevin Costello of Yeamans Hall; David Gordon of Hartford Golf Club; Peter Green of Baltusrol Golf Club; Jeff Holzchuh of Winged Foot Golf Club; Jim Kiker of Atlanta Athletic Club; Andy Laidlaw of CCNC, John Crow Miller of Dallas Country Club; Doug Poling of Brooklawn Country Club; Mark Reinemann of The Country Club of North Carolina; Ed Steel of Baltusrol Golf Club; Mark Williams of Baltusrol Golf Club and DeWitt Weaver of Atlanta Athletic Club
Participants from Canada are: Scott Burk of Toronto Hunt and Golf Club; Scott Disney of London Hunt and Country Club; Tom Donnelly of Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club; Bob Gibb of St. Georges Golf Club; David Ferguson of Toronto Golf Club; Bruce Mitchell of Toronto Golf Club; Peter Smith of Toronto Golf Club; Chris Thompson of Hamilton Golf and Country Club; Marc Tremblay of Mt. Bruno Country Club; George Waters of Royal Montreal Golf Club; Paul Wildridge of Weston Golf and Country Club; Don Zuill of Summit Golf Club