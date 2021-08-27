A month after the world’s top junior golfers congregated at the Country Club of North Carolina for the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur, many of the people who helped make the operation move smoothly got their chance to take on the course.
The club welcomed a large number of the volunteers from last month’s championship that aren’t members at the club to take their shot at the Dogwood Course this week in a sign of appreciation for their work.
“It’s really, for us, the most important part of the championship,” said CCNC Chief Operating Officer Don Hunter of the volunteers. “You know the players are going to come. The volunteers have no other reason other than the good will of golf.”
Husband-and-wife duo Scott and Meg Richards moved to Seven Lakes more than two years ago, and were two of the more than 700 volunteers in total for the championship.
“It was a fun experience because we got to drive throughout the course and see it. It was beautiful and the people were happy to see us,” Meg said.
The couple were two of many that were responsible for hydration on the course, both for the spectators and the golfers alike.
Scott, who said he had read up on the courses he would be working on, enjoyed the lush layout he volunteered on for the week.
“Just riding around the Amateur, we were in charge of water, so we rode out on the back (nine) of the Dogwood (course) and it’s a beautiful course,” Scott said. “What better time could you have than to walk somebody else’s pristine grass that’s manicured so well?”
Playing on that course was first for both. After warming up on the putting green, Scott was quick to realize the change from that course to others.
“We’ve been putting around some of the greens by us, and this is a completely different category. These are beautiful, beautiful greens, and this is just the practice green,” he said. “It will be interesting to see how we play based on some of the 12-, 13- and 14-year-olds I was watching. They were really good.”
The day of appreciation also meant a day of roles reversed for volunteers like the Richards.
“It was so exciting to realize now we get to play on it,” Meg said. “We don’t have to drive the cart around and deliver water. Someone will have the water there for us.”
Now a month out from a championship that took nearly four years to prepare for, Hunter said the response from members and others associated with the club have been positive.
“The club has just been ecstatic about the outcomes. I would say that they believe the club showed very well on television,” Hunter said. “The volunteers were fantastic. We were just elated that it was such a success.”
Along with the work of the volunteers, club employees pushed more than their share of the workload to ensure the operations on the course and in the clubhouse went smoothly.
“I really just loved the view of seeing my members and my employees come together on one project,” Hunter said. “The most important thing to me is how the people I’m most responsible for came together. It’s touching.”
Hunter said the club is open for further conversations on hosting USGA championships in the future now after the close of its third championship in the last 41 years. The Atlantic Coast Conference will host the men’s golf championship at the club in spring 2023 and other small renovations are planned for the near future at the club, he added.
