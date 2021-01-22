Varner.jpg

Gastonia native Harold Varner III has been named the first CCNC Ambassador, the club announced. Varner frequents the club and will now call it his home course in Pinehurst through the partnership.

 Courtesy photo

The Country Club of North Carolina (CCNC) announced the newly formed partnership with North Carolina native and PGA Tour golfer Harold Varner III to become the first CCNC Ambassador.

"Harold has visited CCNC numerous times over the years and speaks very fondly of those experiences, often mentioning that he’d like to return more often," CCNC President Tom Beddow said in the announcement.

Varner originally hails from Gastonia, NC, and is a 2012 graduate of East Carolina University. His professional golf accomplishments include an ongoing streak of five consecutive PGA Tour playoff appearances and a current world ranking of 135. His charitable efforts through the HV3 Foundation seeks to give back to less fortunate children through increased access and opportunity in the game.

Through this partnership, CCNC is now his official home club in the Pinehurst area, as he resides in Charlotte, which he will promote as such along with occasional assistance and appearances with our junior program, charitable efforts, and championships, Beddow said.

"Harold represents himself, the game, and the state of North Carolina very well, and we are proud to have our club and brand associated with his," Beddow said. "I hope this is just the beginning of a long-lasting relationship and look forward to seeing him around the club."

