The 10th The Country Club of North Carolina Amateur, with a field of 86 players, will be played Tuesday through Friday next week on the club’s Dogwood Course.
A large majority of the field, 70 golfers, come to the tournament from 31 colleges and universities.
After 36 holes, the field will be cut to the low 40 scores and ties.
The CCNC Amateur began in 2012 under the guidance of Stuart Taylor and Eric Murray of the Tarheel Junior Golf Foundation because the organizers wanted to offer a holiday college tournament to college-age players from Mid-Atlantic and Southern states. The event has drawn in higher-profile junior and mid-amateur players in the past.
The Dogwood course at The Country Club of North Carolina is ranked No.16 in the state of North Carolina by GOLF Magazine and Golf Digest and No. 3 by the Business NC/NC Golf Panel.
The field includes 44 players from North Carolina and from 13 total states (Connecticut, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia).
A total of 31 colleges are represented. Alphabetically they are: Alabama, Appalachian, Barton, Belmont Abbey, Bentley, Cincinnati, East Carolina, East Tennessee State, Elon, Francis Marion, Garnder Webb, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte, UNC-Greensboro, North Carolina Central, N.C. State, Ohio Dominican, Sandhills Community College, St. Francis (Pa.), South Carolina, Tennessee, Trinity, Union, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Wingate, Wofford and Youngstown State.
The colleges with the most representatives are Liberty with six, East Carolina with five and Barton College with four.
Brett Reed of Liberty University, who resides in Colorado Springs, Colorado is the farthest from home.
Virginia Tech’s assistant coach Todd Eckstein, who played collegiately at Davidson and is a native of Durham, is one of nine mid-amateurs, 25 and older in the field. Eight juniors are also entered.
Players in the field with North Carolina connections include: Stephen Abrams, Wilson; Daniel Adkins, Holly Springs; Paul Andersen, Asheville; Connor Armistead, Charlotte; Stuart Augustine, Fayetteville; Caden Baker, Mebane; Braden Boyce, Spring Lake; Jackson Brimfield, Chapel Hill; Connor Brown, Cherryville; Colin Browning, Charlotte; David Cook, Cedar Point; Tyler Dechellis, Clayton; Colin Dutton, Foxfire; Doug Ergood Jr., Chapel Hill; Timmy Gannon, Charlotte; Jennings Glenn, Raleigh; Andrew Graham, Asheville; Jonathan Honeywell, Whispering Pines; Andres Huber, Pinehurst; Chris Jackson, Greenville; Connor Jones, Raleigh; Brendan Kelly, Raleigh; Michael LoSasso, Raleigh; Josh Lendach, Raleigh; Jack Massei, Pinehurst; Luke Michael, Trinity; Gary Mitchum, Winterville; Justin Morgan, Denver; Nils Nottebahm, Wilson; Avery Papalia, Kernersville; Bizzell Pate, Pinehurst; Henry Pate, Pinehurst; Joseph Pritchard, Pinehurst; Garrett Risner, Holly Springs; Keenan Royalty, Raleigh; A.J. Shaffer, Horse Shoe; Parker Shimp, Raleigh; Fulton Smith, Pinehurst; Jimbo Stanley, Raleigh; Scott Tarcy, Charlotte; Sumner Tate, Raleigh; Tayne Thrift, Charlotte; Harrison Wierse, Wilmington; Kenny Walter, Concord.