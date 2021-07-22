Using a 5-0 record last weekend, the C35 baseball team claimed the Top Gun-USA National Championship in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.
The team won the Gold Bracket championship and scored 48 runs and had 27 strikeouts on the opposing batters.
Team members included: William Chopping, Camron Andrews, Trent Parks, David Park, Dylan Benedict, Will Hope, Michael Swarms, Romeo Moreno, Caleb Coro, Jack Trythall, Noah Burns, Tanner Deibel and JJ Moffitt.Coaches for the team are: Rodney Swarms, Brock Benedict, David Hope, Danny Parks and Johnny Moffitt.