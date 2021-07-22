image1.jpeg

Using a 5-0 record last weekend, the C35 baseball team claimed the Top Gun-USA National Championship in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

The team won the Gold Bracket championship and scored 48 runs and had 27 strikeouts on the opposing batters.

Team members included: William Chopping, Camron Andrews, Trent Parks, David Park, Dylan Benedict, Will Hope, Michael Swarms, Romeo Moreno, Caleb Coro, Jack Trythall, Noah Burns, Tanner Deibel and JJ Moffitt.Coaches for the team are: Rodney Swarms, Brock Benedict, David Hope, Danny Parks and Johnny Moffitt.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days