The C35 2027 team captured the 2021 Top Gun Championship this past weekend in Apex.
The team played in four games over two days, and outscored their opponents 40-0 in four games.
On the final day of play Sunday, Trent Parks pitched a shutout in Game 1 and William Chopping pitched a shutout in the championship fame.
Next weekend's tournament will be played in Goldsboro to conclude the fall season for C35.
The C35 team includes: William Chopping, Camron Andrews, Trent Parks, David Park, Dylan Benedict, Will Hope, Michael Swarms, Romeo Moreno, Caleb Coro, Jack Trythall, Beau Lambert and Dylan McAvoy
The team is coached by Rodney Swarms, Brock Benedict, David Hope and Danny Parks.