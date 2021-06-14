This C35 Baseball 2027 team won the Top Gun Gold Bracket Championship in Angier this weekend. The team won all three games by scoring a total of 36 runs and only allowing five runs to score. Pitcher for the team had 29 strike outs, and at the plate the team hit one grand slam and six home runs.
Players are: William Chopping, Camron Andrews, Trent Parks, David Park, Dylan Benedict, Will Hope, Michael Swarms, Romeo Moreno, Caleb Coro, Jack Trythall Noah Burns, Tanner Deibel and J.J. Moffitt
Coaches are Rodney Swarms, Brock Benedict, David Hope, Danny Parks and Johnny Moffitt.