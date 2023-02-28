Moore County proved itself once again one of the top counties in the state for wrestling, with more than a handful of players taking the podium earlier this month at the N.C. High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament in Greensboro.
Wrestlers from all three programs were honored for their high finishes at the state tournament, and four wrestlers competed for a state title to close out the high school season, and for two, their high school careers.
Highlighted with Union Pines bringing back an individual champion for the third straight season, wrestling season closed on a high note for the area. These 10 wrestlers left a major impact on this season, and are listed in alphabetical order.
Colton Collins, senior, Union Pines
Serving as the team’s leader all season, Collins was in uncharted territory in the postseason when he made his first and final trip to Greensboro. The trip was fruitful for Collins, finishing fourth in the 3A 220-pound weight class.
Jayden Crawford, senior, Union Pines
Suffering a loss in the quarterfinals of the 3A 120-pound weight class, Crawford wrestled his way back to the consolation semifinals, guaranteeing a placing spot for the first time in his career. He took fifth, winning his final high school match by a close decision.
Keaton Crawford, sophomore, Union Pines
Part of the 7-0 start in the first day of action, Crawford lost his next two matches in the 113-pound class of the 3A championship, but will bring two years of state championship experience back with him for his final two seasons.
Jayden Dobeck, senior, Pinecrest
A second straight state title got away from Dobeck at this year’s state tourney, but he closed out his high school career with finishes of second place, first place and second place in four state appearances. He graduates as one of six wrestlers in the school to place at states three-plus times, and the only wrestler to appear in three title matches.
Aidan Enright, junior, Union Pines
In his first year on the varsity lineup, Enright proved that he belonged as one of the toughest wrestlers, pound-for-pound, in the Vikings’ roster. Enright finished sixth at 106 pounds in the 3A championship to place in his first appearance at states.
Nicholas Mascolino, junior, Union Pines
It all came down to the final class, 182 pounds, for Mascolino to bring home a state title for Moore County, after three other wrestlers fell short in the championship bout. The state title for the junior was a culmination of years of work that took him from a reserve wrestler to one of the best in the state. He will attempt to be the school’s first repeat state champion next year.
Riley Merchant, senior, Pinecrest
Merchant wrestled for the 145-pound state title for the first time in his high school career to close out a storied four years with the Patriots. His appearance on the podium taking second place was his first time placing, this coming a year after electing to wrestle in a tougher division to gain experience.
Cooper Ogden, junior, Pinecrest
Making his second appearance at the state tournament this year, Ogden came up one win away from placing this time around. He switched between 160 and 170 pounds this season with Dobeck, and gained a lot of experience wrestling undersized at 170 to make it to the state tournament again.
Nathan Rogers, junior, North Moore
After going two matches and out as a sophomore at the 1A state tournament last year, Rogers dropped his first match at 220 pounds, and was a loss away from the same result. Wrestling on Saturday morning at the tournament helped him get his way back to the third-place match, where he came away with a win by pinfall.
Brock Sullivan, sophomore, Union Pines
Sullivan said that this year’s trip to the state tournament was about getting revenge for a quick exit last year. Dropping two matches last year, Sullivan only wrestled four times this year, but it included three wins to the 160-pound championship. He took second and brings a big upside for the future for the Vikings.