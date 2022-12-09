Wrestling for nearly a decade has been one of the hottest sports in the county, having produced some of the best showings at the state level in recent memory.
The pedigree of the local wrestling programs has passed the baton of excellence down to the underclassmen below them to help teams consistently be powers on the mats. This year, all three teams return state qualifiers for the first time in over five seasons. A state champion looks to defend his title at Pinecrest, and an underclassmen-heavy Union Pines team continues to push the program to reaches it has never experienced. North Moore’s consistent growth in numbers and experience builds excitement for another season.
Looking over the rosters and talking with coaches in the preseason, here are names expected to be leaders on the mat this winter, and here they are listed in alphabetical order.
Corey Burns, Sophomore, North Moore
The 106-pounder for the Mustangs spent a summer working at the N.C. Wrestling factory honing his skills on the mat, Burns’ coach Dallas Roemer said in the preseason. The lighter weight classes sometimes are a question mark for teams if they can even fill that hole in the lineup, but to have solid wrestlers in that division can nearly guarantee a regional berth to help pave the way to qualifying for states.
Colton Collins, Senior, Union Pines
With a young roster, the Vikings have several veterans that are helping to guide the ship this season, and Collins has firmly made it known he is a leader for the team. Wrestling at 220 pounds, Collins is coming off a trip to states last year without a stop at the podium, and wants to rectify that this season as a leader for the team in the upper weight classes.
Jayden Dobeck, Senior, Pinecrest
Doing what is considered the hardest feat in the sport, Dobeck’s final season for the Patriots is one he hopes to end with a victory in the state finals in February. Already committed to Appalachian State, the 170-pound wrestler takes the lead of the program after the exodus of several decorated seniors who graduated after last season. Dobeck has spent an entire offseason working to perfect the way he operates on the mat.
Ranger Dunlap, Junior, North Moore
Getting the experience of wrestling at states last year as a sophomore, Dunlap has slimmed up and is wrestling down one weight class this season at 182 pounds. Now an upperclassman with several years of wrestling experience through middle school and now into high school, his leadership will be invaluable to guiding the Mustangs the next two seasons.
Nicholas Mascolino, Junior, Union Pines
Union Pines had a great February last season that included a trip to the state dual team final and a handful of wrestlers at individual states, and Mascolino is the only Viking returning that placed last year. Last year he finished sixth at 182 pounds.
Finn McCafferty, Sophomore, Union Pines
A member of the stellar freshman class that turned heads last season, McCafferty made an appearance at states, and claimed a win before he was eliminated. From the stands he watched his brother, Aiden, win a state title and has the intensity to reach that level in the future.
Riley Merchant, Senior, Pinecrest
Merchant wrestled last year in one of the toughest brackets in any classification last season in Greensboro at states, falling to the eventual state champion in overtime. The sting of two close calls in the 132-pound class that ended his junior season is more than enough fuel to strive for more this season.
Cooper Ogden, Junior, Pinecrest
Wrestling last year at 152 pounds, Ogden moved to 160 pounds this season after qualifying for the state tournament. He will anchor down the end of a dangerous stretch from 132 pounds to 170 pounds in the Patriots’ lineup and is already proving his worth on the mat this season.
Nathan Rogers, Junior, North Moore
Rogers’ trip to state last year ended quickly at 220 pounds. He joined the Mustangs late this season, playing a major role in the deep playoff run on the football field, and has wrestled the early matches this season at 285 pounds. His leadership is just as valuable as his skills for North Moore.
Brock Sullivan, Sophomore ,Union Pines
With the graduation of several standouts in the middle weights, Sullivan hopes to follow up his first season with the program with an even stronger year for the Vikings. Sullivan, wrestling at 145 pounds last year, moves up two classes to 160 pounds this year and has found success so far this season.