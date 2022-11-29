Even after an extended run in the playoffs, it’s still hard to believe that 14 weeks of high school football have come and gone.
The 2022 football season locally will go down as one for the record books. Between North Moore breaking school records and setting high marks that will be tough to be topped, to Pinecrest claiming the school’s first conference football title with its first-year head coach and Union Pines’ growth being shown in a handful of close battles against local blue blood football programs, people will talk about this season for a while.
The teams will be etched in the history books, but not without the work of every player on the roster. A handful of these players were frequently mentioned in game stories or in the quick hits for their contributions that led to the three teams finishing with a combined 25-11 record this season.
When listing out potential players that were deserving of being in the postseason top 10 players list in the county, the list quickly grew to 20-plus players to choose from, making this list tougher to tabulate than the preseason one. The following 10 were picked based on their statistical marks, their recognition from their conferences and their contributions to their teams.
These guys are ranked in alphabetical order.
Jaden Baptist, Junior, Pinecrest
A lot of talk was put into the preseason about the tenacity that Baptist played with at outside linebacker, and he lived up to the hype and then some. The Sandhills Athletic Conference defensive player of the year logged more than 20 tackles for loss and was a burden for opposing offenses to block.
The scary thing, for Pinecrest’s opponents is that Baptist will be back next year, along with three of the starting four linebackers for the Patriots.
Roston Barber, Senior, Pinecrest
Barber battled through injuries this season, but his work at combines over the summer helped cement him among the likes of some of the program’s elite players when he was announced as a Shrine Bowl nominee in October.
Helping bolster the offensive line this season, Barber was a leader for a veteran offensive line that paved the way for Pinecrest to score 51 touchdowns in 12 games this season.
Ben Finklestein, Senior, Union Pines
One of the strongest leaders of any team in the county this season, Finklestein started the season at quarterback, and was named all-conference as a defensive back. He was determined to not let a hand injury prevent him from contributing to his team.
Even after he was moved from under center, Finklestein still helped the offense at running back, but the move to the secondary resulted in him tallying 30 tackles in five games, and also an interception.
Elliott Furr, Junior, North Moore
If there was a tackle for the Mustangs this season, more than likely Furr was involved in it, or he wasn’t too far away from it. The signal caller for the Mustangs’ defense had the most tackles of any player in the county with 110 stops.
Furr’s ability to read offenses when dropping back into coverage resulted in four interceptions for the junior, and a 90-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown as well during the Mustangs’ playoff run.
Christopher Gilbert, Senior, Union Pines
Another one of the county’s talented linebackers, Gilbert’s 89 tackles were second-best in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. He was a constant in a linebacking corps that had its fair share of injuries. He quickly stepped into a leadership role for the defense this season, and the Vikings followed his lead.
Much like Furr, if there was a tackle made by Union Pines this season, it more than likely had influence from Gilbert’s presence.
Jakarey Gillis, Junior, North Moore
A year removed from a significant knee injury and making the jump to varsity didn’t slow down the county’s rushing leader this season. Gillis finished with 1,500 yards rushing and 15 scores, benefiting from a veteran offensive line ahead of him.
Gillis brought toughness to the backfield for the Mustangs during their historic season, and will be expected to be an offensive leader next season for a team that will graduate a bulk of its starters.
Antonio McCallister, Senior, Union Pines
The Sandhills Athletic Conference has consistently built solid offensive linemen that have gone on to play in college after standout careers. McCallister hopes to join those ranks, and stood out this season for the Vikings on the offensive front.
Even among some of the larger 4A schools, McCallister earned all-conference honors to be listed along with nine other offensive lineman across the conference to the team.
Hunter Neifert, Senior, Pinecrest
With all the changes that have occurred in the Pinecrest football program over the last few seasons, Neifert made sure that the offense stayed together as a leader. As much as he helped the progression of the team, the senior developed his body and his skill set to be a bigger contributor for the offense.
This season, Neifert finished with over 900 yards receiving and led the team with eight touchdown grabs.
Kolby Ritchie, Junior, North Moore
The same adjustment that his backfield teammate had to experience went for Ritchie as well. The Gillis-Ritchie combo helped the Mustangs finish the season in the fourth round for the first time in school history, and were the faces for one of the top rushing offenses in the state.
Ritchie provided flashes of quick bursts for the offense, averaging a team-best 8.4 yards per carry en route to tallying 1,380 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Nahjiir Seagraves, Senior, Pinecrest
Injuries took away two games from Seagraves’ final season and one that could have put him among the top rushers in the state. From the start of the season, Seagraves carried the ball like no one was going to stop him, running through contact for workhorse numbers before suffering an injury against Grimsley.
Playing in 10 of the 12 games this season, Seagraves rushed for 1,199 yards and scored nine times.
