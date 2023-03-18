Basketball season got a relatively quick exit this winter, with four of the six teams in the county making it to the state playoffs, and all four falling in the first round of their respective brackets.
The only team to make waves in their respective conferences was Pinecrest’s girls basketball team, which finished second in the regular season and scored an overtime win in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament title game.
This season provided a shakeup in the preseason list for the 10 best players in the county, and here’s the postseason list in alphabetical order.
Girls
Calissa Clendenin, sophomore, North Moore
In her second season playing at the varsity level, Clendenin provided a noticeable impact scoring and rebounding for the Mustangs. Her development will be key in helping North Moore grow in the future.
Mikayla Dunn, junior, Union Pines
Dunn brought two years of varsity experience into this season, but was limited in her playing time in the past. With more time on the floor this year, Dunn was a spark in the open floor for the Vikings, and averaged five points per game.
Jasiah Gilchrist, freshman, Pinecrest
The freshman impressed the area with her scoring and her tenacious defense this season for Pinecrest. Her 4.3 steals per game was the highest on the team, and she didn’t shy away from taking on some of the best players from the opposing teams.
Meghan McCaskill, senior, Union Pines
Throughout the course of this season, McCaskill developed from a strong rebounder for the Vikings, and turned into a walking double-double for Union Pines by the end of the season. Her scoring helped the Vikings to several key wins late in the year to secure a playoff bid.
Corryn McCutchen, junior, Union Pines
When the defense collapsed to guard Union Pines’ attacking guards and post players looking for baskets in the paint, McCutchen was there to drill an outside shot for the Vikings. She finished her junior year with a team-best 10.6 points per game.
Aniyah McGregor, freshman, Pinecrest
Providing a lift off the bench, McGregor’s first season with the Patriots showed flashes of what she is capable of in the future. The freshman scored a season-high 16 points against Hough early in the season.
Zanodiya McNair, sophomore, Pinecrest
The leading scorer for Pinecrest this season, McNair quickly asserted herself as a team leader on the offensive end averaging 14.9 points per game. Her ability to attack the rim and also nail the occasional mid-range jumper was key to the Patriots’ success this season.
Taryn Pekala, sophomore, Union Pines
A vital piece for the Vikings this season in the backcourt, Pekala was second on the team averaging 10.4 points per game. As a true pass-first point guard, she led the team with four assists per game, and helped out on defense with a team-high 3.3 steals per game.
Jakaya Scott, senior, Pinecrest
As the leader for Pinecrest with a host of underclassmen talent alongside her, Scott showed flashes of being the best scorer for the Patriots, posting 20 or more points four times this season, and her outside shot helped her to finish her career averaging 10.7 points per game this season.
Zee Young, sophomore, North Moore
A one-person fastbreak for North Moore this season, Young provided a solid ball handler for the Mustangs, a position that was very much needed. Her ability to finish off fastbreaks also made her one of the leading scorers for the Mustangs this season.
Boys
Kamren Clark, senior, North Moore
Clark provided a boost of energy for the Mustangs this season. Growing as a player from last year to this year, Clark’s high-flying finishes became a trademark for North Moore. He finished second on the team averaging 11.6 points per game.
Trent Hilburn, junior, Union Pines
Finishing the season as the leading scorer for the Vikings, Hilburn worked this season to make an impact on the game beyond his scoring. Scoring in a large quantity early in the season, Hilburn looked to provide a lift in other ways, and ended second on the team in rebounding to go with his 10.3 points per game.
Zion Kiser, junior, Union Pines
The value of Kiser for the Viking was evident in the games and the moments in games when he wasn’t on the floor. He averaged 7.3 points per game this season, and was an energy source for the Vikings on defense with 1.5 steals per game.
Elijah Melton, sophomore, Pinecrest
The first season on varsity for Melton included him finishing the year averaging 11.3 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game. A force in the paint for Pinecrest, Melton’s dunk finishes this season have many expecting the future to be high-flying as well for the sophomore.
Damari Patterson, senior, Union Pines
Plagued with injuries this season, Patterson was a force to be reckoned with offensively and rebounding the ball for the Vikings this year. He averaged 6.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game to close out his high school career.
Colby Pennington, sophomore, North Moore
Pennington’s second season for the Mustangs included leading the team in 14.9 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game. With his 6-foot-5 frame, Pennington’s offense wasn’t limited to the paint as he was one of the top 3-point shooters for North Moore this year.
Gabe Purvis, senior, North Moore
Purvis finished the season as one of the top outside shooters for the Mustangs. His 24 made treys were second on the team next to Pennington, and he closed out his career averaging 6.2 points per game.
J.D. Scarbrough, senior, Pinecrest
With several indispensable players graduating from last year, Scarbrough worked his way into many roles this season, from being the team’s top defender to also being the team’s leading scorer. Scoring 11 points per game on average, he was the team’s leader with 2.7 assists a game as well.
Will Stites, senior, Pinecrest
Very few players in the county were better knockdown shooters than Stites, and when he was on, there were few teams that could defend him. He hit 53 3-pointers this season to average 8.7 points per game in his final high school campaign.
Colby Wallace, senior, Pinecrest
Returning as the only player in the county who averaged double figures a season ago, Wallace finished averaging a little more than 10 points per game, and was tasked with being a key rebounder and inside defender for the Patriots this season.
