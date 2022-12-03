The chill in the air and the turning of the calendar to December now means a new season has started for high schools in North Carolina.
Packed stadiums will turn into packed bleachers inside of gyms across the county, and a sense of newness is around all six programs taking to the hardwood with new coaches and players stepping into bigger roles for this coming season.
Looking over the rosters and talking with coaches in the preseason, here’s names expected to be leaders for their respective teams this season, and are listed in alphabetical order.
Top 10 Boys
Kamren Clark, Jr., North Moore
Clark was a leader across the board for the Mustangs with his athleticism last season. A year of working on his game should have him in position to be more of a scorer.
Brandyn Hackett, Jr., Pinecrest
A source of energy and defense last year at Union Pines, Hackett will bring much of the same for Pinecrest, as well as add depth to the backcourt this winter.
Elijah Melton, Soph., Pinecrest
Melton is one of Pinecrest’s most talented underclassmen. With his size and athleticism, he will be a key piece in the post for Pinecrest, and should be a window cleaner going for rebounds.
Austin Patterson, Jr., North Moore
Coming up midway through last season, Patterson provided a lift in the backcourt as a ballhander and a scorer. With a year of experience, Patterson will be a leader for the Mustangs.
Damari Patterson, Sr., Union Pines
The lone returner for the Vikings with significant time played last year, Patterson’s role of being a powerful rebounder and post presence will be expanded upon this season.
Colby Pennington, Soph., North Moore
Pennington was the only returning all-conference player for the Mustangs from last year. After standing out as one of North Moore’s best scorers last year, more weight is on the athletic forward.
J.D. Scarbrough, Sr., Pinecrest
Pinecrest lost a lot of senior leadership from last year’s team that shared the conference title, and that now is transferred to players like Scarbrough. His ability to score from the outside as well as crash board will be a commodity this year.
Aiden Leonard, Soph., Union Pines
One of the players making a big jump this season from JV to varsity for Union Pines, Leonard’s ability to score and bring high-pressure defense will be needed.
Colby Wallace, Sr., Pinecrest
The scoring and rebounding leader from last year’s Pinecrest squad, Wallace will be expected to add senior leader to his list of requirements. The motor that Wallace plays will is one that stood out among most players last year.
Trent Hilburn, Jr., Union Pines
Hilburn has shown through the start of the season that he can be an added scorer from the outside. His time last year was limited, so he can show more of his ability in the weeks ahead.
Top 10 Girls
Calissa Clendenin, Soph., North Moore
As a freshman last year, Clendenin stood out as a one of the top rebounders for the Mustangs, and this coming year her scoring will be needed.
Ava Depenbrock, Jr., Pinecrest
Pinecrest has most of its experience in the post with a few upperclassmen, including Depenbrock, who enters her third season with the program.
Mikayla Dunn, Jr., Union Pines
A three-year varsity player, Dunn’s time to shine comes this season for the Vikings, who have a host of young talent in the backcourt.
Hannah Hunt, Jr., North Moore
Playing behind a pair of ballhandlers last season, Hunt will see more time on the court this season for the Mustangs and has been a leader in the preseason.
Meghan McCaskill, Sr., Union Pines
While the Vikings have a lot of depth in the backcourt, McCaskill brings both experience and height that Union Pines needs more than anything.
Corryn McCutchen, Jr., Union Pines
McCutchen is a speedy quick guard and will also be a main defender in the backcourt for Union Pines this season now that she sees more time on the court.
Donaka Owens, Sr., Pinecrest
Seeing time on the court last season coming off the bench, Owens will now see significant time this season to be a primary scorer and defender.
Taryn Pekala, Soph., Union Pines
After a freshman season where she started at point guard, Pekala’s second season comes after being the leading scorer and passer coming back.
Jakaya Scott, Sr., Pinecrest
Scott and Owens will be the backcourt duo the Patriots need to thrive on the court this season. Scott provides an outside touch and came up with big shots in clutch situations last year.
Zee Young, Soph., North Moore
After a season on the Pinecrest JV squad, Young comes to North Moore and will bring a new look at guard as the Mustangs look to build moving forward.
