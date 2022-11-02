Pinecrest seniors Ryan Spinali (3), Nahjiir Seagraves (32) and Hunter Neifert (5) celebrate a touchdown against Middle Creek this season. The seniors for the Patriots have been through three different coaching staffs over the last four years, but the program has continued to succeed on the field.
Coaching changes can crush programs. To have three such changes over a three-year period brings adversity that makes or breaks even the best of some football teams.
The Pinecrest football team chose the latter when another coaching change occurred last offseason that made Nick Eddins the head of the program for the future. The foundation built before Eddins and his high-energy outlook moved into the head coach’s office in the Pinecrest fieldhouse didn’t face a program that went through a shift on both sides of the ball and other changes, like moving practices to the afternoons.
Transitioning through coaching changes, a pandemic and other sorts of adversity the last four years, the one constant for the Patriots has been winning on the gridiron. Chemistry built from the end of the Chris Metzger era, to Bob Curtin as the interim last season and now Eddins, has brought the Patriots through it all.
“We had a good foundation and we definitely all knew what it took to win, by staying together and playing as a team,” senior linebacker Emilio Najm said. “We were all taught good lessons, and we carried it through.”
Many of those lessons Metzger established for the program during his tenure, and that leaked down to when these seniors were in elementary and middle school, paving the way for the Patriots to carry on, no matter who was the head coach.
“In high school we have had a winning foundation, and we’ve had that mindset throughout. We’re a winning program,” senior safety DeaconMedwick said. “Our head coaching staff right now is great, but a change in coaches isn’t going to change things.”
The transition from Metzger to Curtin brought a new leader ahead of the program, but all of the pillars that Metzger built were left intact. Assistant coaches from under Metzger remained, just like the morning practices. With it brought a surprising 3-0 start to the season behind the leadership of the Patriots. A promising start was foiled by a second-half comeback at Richmond last year in a game that would have delivered the school’s first conference championship a year earlier.
Eddins came in January, unabashed when saying that Pinecrest was going to win the conference title to make history. After many close calls in past seasons, wins over Richmond and Lee County early in conference play this fall had the team believing that this was the year.
Slightly a little overeager in games coming down the stretch, it was the seniors that played a major role in keeping the team focused to finish off an undefeated conference slate.
“It’s no secret that coach Metzger and coach Curtin did a fantastic job. It was not a complete rebuild situation. The kids come in, they know how to work and work in the weight room, and we just wanted to try and take it to the next level,” Eddins said. “Our kids work hard, they believe in each other, they believe in your system, they believe in their coach and they have a belief that they’re going to get this done.”
Pinecrest has won 22 games the last three seasons entering the playoffs that start Friday. Included in that timeframe was a shortened spring 2021 season where Pinecrest won two playoff games. The seniors have played under a plethora of great leaders over the years, learning lessons to take with them entering this their final season.
“Just being a team the whole time, staying as a team. We’ve been playing since freshman year together, and now we are ending it together as a team,” senior cornerback Wade Harris said.
All through the successes of the past, a first-round exit in the playoffs last season against Rolesville still has its sting. That loss, which was followed with a loss in the first game of this season to those same Rams is fresh on the Patriots’ minds now entering the postseason again.
There’s a brotherhood in the locker room that several players talk about, and to have success in the postseason that bond will be tested. That bond required just a little extra nudge from Eddins’ gravelly voice in the weight room, the practice field and in his fiery pregame huddles to mold the winning combination that finished off a conference title Friday night. Postseason success will require much of the same.
“We’re excited. He told us he wanted to win, we wanted to win and we’re on the same page,” Najm said.
In a state full of football teams, Pinecrest has established itself as not only one of the best teams, but also one of the few true football programs, a true testament to its foundation.