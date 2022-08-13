61456430f40a5.image.jpg

Union Pines’ Damon Bremer (22) loses his helmet running with the ball against Lee County last season.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot file photo

You perhaps remember some of the names of the top local players from a season ago, or have seen a brief mention of them in our local coverage of football workouts and preseason practices this summer.

Either they get mentioned by name or they are among the unnamed when the coaches talk about the “leaders” of their teams guiding them into the start of the football season this year, but there are some names you should get familiar with when it comes to Friday nights in Moore County this fall.

IMG_3652.jpeg

North Moore’s Colby Pennington catches a pass over a Cummings defender last year in the battle of the top two teams in the Mid-Carolina Conference.
614b8055eb0ec.image.jpg

Pinecrest running back Nahjiir Seagraves rushes against Grimsley last season.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days