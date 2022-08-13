You perhaps remember some of the names of the top local players from a season ago, or have seen a brief mention of them in our local coverage of football workouts and preseason practices this summer.
Either they get mentioned by name or they are among the unnamed when the coaches talk about the “leaders” of their teams guiding them into the start of the football season this year, but there are some names you should get familiar with when it comes to Friday nights in Moore County this fall.
This is a preseason list I gathered of 10 players, listed in alphabetical order, who I am expecting big seasons out of this fall on the gridiron. A lot of the basis of this list comes from all-conference performers from last season and previous years. There were more than 10 all-conference returners, but these are the guys I feel are primed to show out the most this season.
Much like my weekly picks that I will have once again this season, this list is just one man’s opinion on the local football scene. If someone feels slighted by being left off the list, take offense to it with the door wide open this season to prove me wrong and make it on the postseason list that will come out at the end of the playoffs.
Jaden Baptist, Junior, Pinecrest
When the Pinecrest football team went to scrimmage Wednesday at Weddington, it meant that for the first time in a long time, coach Nick Eddins didn’t have to come up with a plan for his offense to block his human missile of a linebacker in Jaden Baptist. It’s a good problem for the Patriots to have. Baptist showed flashes last year of his capabilities as a sophomore on varsity, and now that comfort has Baptist ready to attack opposing ball carriers.
Through some 7-on-7 work this summer, Baptist did work on dropping back in coverage with the secondary, but Eddins said his ability to play “like his hair is on fire” will be a big help in stopping the run this fall.
Roston Barber, Senior, Pinecrest
After having older brothers build up the legacy of the Barber last name in Pinecrest’s program lore, now is Roston Barber’s chance to shine on the offensive line for the Patriots. That unit returns a majority of the starters from a year ago, and Barber was one of the numbers the running backs looked to follow through the line for long runs.
Barber has already garnered offers from Davidson, where older brother, Braxton, is at, and also Marist. With those two FCS offers in his pocket, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound lineman is expected to be a lynchpin in the trenches for the Patriot’s run-heavy play style this season.
Ethan Biggs, Junior, Union Pines
To give Ethan Biggs a position would be to confine a lightning quick sportscar to just one lane on an eight-lane highway. Biggs has made waves for the Vikings since day one with the program when he torched Cummings for 264 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Now a junior, Biggs’ role with the Vikings has grown to more than just a speedy receiver, but also to a guy who will carry the ball some out of the backfield, and he will see some time in the defensive backfield.
Much like Union Pines’ setback last year on the field, Biggs was limited for his stats, but what seems like a revival happening in the weight room and on the practice field in Cameron gives hope that an explosive Biggs can aid the offense this season.
Damon Bremer, Senior, Union Pines
Just scanning over his Twitter account, Damon Bremer has had a very busy summer, one you would expect for a rising high school senior. On top of college camp visits, Bremer’s speed off the ball as an edge rusher has helped him garner major attention in the recruiting circuits, but the collegiate offers haven’t been as quick. That could change this fall if he becomes a commonplace in opposing backfields like he seems primed to do.
Coach Jason Trousdale uses words like “terror” and “tremendous motor” to describe Bremer, who was also a tough ballcarrier a season ago for the Vikings. In the uber-tough Sandhills Athletic Conference, Bremer’s ability to disrupt offenses will be needed to help the Vikings’ turnaround this season.
Elliott Furr, Junior, North Moore
Talks of all the experience North Moore lost on both sides of the ball from its skill players on offense to playmakers in the secondary need to stop when it comes to the Mustangs’ linebackers. The second level of the North Moore defense returns several key pieces, including leader Elliott Furr as the middle linebacker. Furr was a ballhawk on defense last season during the Mustangs’ most successful season in over a quarter of a century.
To carry on the success and match the expectations now with the program, Furr’s ability to lead the defense and be one of the hardest hitters to the ball will be a key element for the Mustangs. And as come customary for the Mustangs, don’t be surprised to see him bring the physicality to the other side of the ball as a running back.
Emilio Najm, Senior, Pinecrest
The leader of the linebacking corps and the defensive side of the ball for the Patriots, Emilio Najm fits the mold of many past middle linebackers to play on the Pinecrest defense. After an all-conference season a year ago, Najm received an offer from St. Andrews University and will be a key piece in a group of linebackers who have the most in-game experience among any group on the roster.
With Pinecrest slightly smaller on defense this season, their ability to fly to the ball will be determined based on the pursuit of the linebackers, following the lead of Najm. And when teams want to try and run up the middle, he has the toughness to fill running lanes.
Antonio McCallister, Senior, Union Pines
Much like Bremer, Antonio McCallister has traveled across the state and in this corner of the country to camps. His athleticism has brought attention with his ability to move his 6-foot-4, 315-pound frame with ease. That’s a positive the Vikings hope will translate to a big push from the guard on the offensive line. After a year of turmoil on the offensive side of the ball last year, success for the Vikings comes down the trenches.
McCallister will be a big part on both sides of the ball, also seeing time as a defensive tackle. Loading down the bar each time he sets up for different presses and squats, McCallister has gotten a lot stronger this offseason now with a bench press at 400 pounds. Speed and strength, a deadly combination for a lineman at any level.
Sawyer Nall, Junior, North Moore
It’s easy to point at the Mustangs’ running game and point to the flashy running backs and the powerful fullbacks, but don’t forget the entire offensive line that paved the way for a 3,000-plus rushing season returns for another season. Sawyer Nall was named all-conference last year, and as a guard has an important job of pulling and taking linebackers head on to pave the way for the running game.
Now back with several other teammates to pave the way, Nall’s ability to continue to clear running lanes for a handful of running backs will be important for North Moore’s success this season.
Colby Pennington, Sophomore, North Moore
Surprising everyone he went up against last season, Colby Pennington was the biggest freshman on the feld in every game North Moore played last year. At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Pennington played tight end for the Mustangs and was the team’s top receiver, in the off chance they threw the ball.
Much like the offensive line, the two tight ends also play a major role in blocking for the run game, and Pennington will continue to grow in his role this season. He also will be a major piece of the defense with his hand in the ground as a defensive end, where his versatility could also help to crash the party in the opponents’ backfield this fall.
Nahjiir Seagraves, Senior, Pinecrest
The top true running back returning this season in the county, and one of the top-two best backs returning in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, Nahjiir Seagraves should get his share of touches once again for the Patriots under first-year coach Nick Eddins. Tying the team-high with 11 touchdowns last year and coming a few rushes short of 1,000 yards, Seagraves will be expected to set the tone for the run game this year, and also could play a big role in the kick return game as well.
Last season was about splitting time with Xavier Dowd, and while there are a host of other athletic players in Pinecrest’s offense, expect Seagraves to take centerstage, and maybe even surpass 1,000 yards on the ground behind an experienced offensive line.
