Last year was a year of emergence for many of the baseball and softball teams in Moore County. Conference titles were claimed, and overall records improved for nearly every program over the year before, and many of the contributors to those improvements were underclassmen players.
Those boys and girls return with higher hopes and aspirations early in the 2023 season, where expectations and reality look to be brought together by teams.
With baseball and softball seasons now here, the following 20 players, placed in alphabetical order, are players to keep an eye on this season.
Ty Allred, Sr. North Moore
The senior infielder will be a key part in the success for the Mustangs this season. Last year he drove in 13 runs at the plate; expect more this year.
Noah Arnett, Sr., Pinecrest
After an offseason of focusing on his craft, Arnett is primed to be the ace of the Pinecrest staff this year, and brings some intensity to the dugout on days he’s not throwing.
Mayson Dear, Sr., Union Pines
After missing all of last season, Dear should be eager to get out and make the most of his senior season, and his bat will be something the Vikings will need desperately.
Ethan Dunlap, Sr., North Moore
Coming off an all-state season a year ago, Dunlap will be one of many arms the Mustangs will throw this season, but he can emerge as the staff’s best this season.
Hunter Meeds, Sr., Union Pines
Meeds is the lone senior for the Vikings who played significant time last year for Union Pines, and he should be taking a bigger step going into this season.
Gabe Purvis, Sr., North Moore
Along with Dunlap, Purvis was also an all-state performer and was the best bat in the Mustang order. That has to remain the same to help North Moore find success this season.
Pierce Perrotta, Sr., Pinecrest
As reliable as any infielder in the region, Perrotta made key plays, and came up with big at-bats a year ago, and now will be a senior leader for the defense while flashing the leather for outs.
J.D. Scarbrough, Sr., Pinecrest
Having a player like Scarbrough means that there won’t be many spots uncovered in the outfield for Pinecrest. His bat will also be a difference maker for the defending state runners-up.
Colby Wallace, Sr., Pinecrest
The “bell cow” for this team, according to coach Jeff Hewitt, the way Wallace goes is how Pinecrest will go this season. He impacts the game in every aspect.
Ryan Wallace, Soph., Union Pines
Emerging as a young talent last year for the Vikings, with more experience means Wallace will be looked on to produce more for the Vikings this spring.
Elizabeth Andrews, Soph., Union Pines
Injury sidelined Andrews from a very productive season as a freshman, and all signs point to an even bigger breakout year this season for her.
Maggie Drake, Jr., Pinecrest
Over the last few weeks of the season, no player had a hotter bat in the county than Drake, who brings stability behind the plate for the Patriots.
Marissa Fuller, Sr., Union Pines
As one of two seniors for the Vikings, Fuller has more leadership on her shoulders, but her play can help guide a very young and talented roster.
Frances Hanshew, Sr., Pinecrest
Returning as one of two all-conference performers last season, Hanshew covers centerfield with ease and is a steady bat for the Patriots.
Hannah Hunt, Jr., North Moore
Hunt returns for North Moore after starting in the outfield last season. She is just a junior, but will be a leader for a very young team.
Macey Jackson, Soph., Pinecrest
Freshman year was a learning experience for Jackson in the circle, and she has already shown growth early this season for the Patriots.
Logan Maness, Jr., North Moore
Maness is a powerful bat and infielder the Mustangs will need to continue to grow as a program after making the playoffs last year.
Corryn McCutchen, Jr., Union Pines
McCutchen is a speedster on the basepaths, and will serve as a solid tablesetter for the lineup. With her speed she also covers the outfield well for the Vikings.
Karma Morrison, Sr., Pinecrest
The Patriots’ top power hitter last year, an offseason of work is already showing from Morrison at the plate as the leading hitter through the first week.
Nicole Norman, Jr., Union Pines
Another one of the talented younger players from last season, Norman’s impact on both sides of the ball will be crucial this season for the Vikings’ success.