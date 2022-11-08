0E7A6410.jpeg

North Moore’s offensive front controls the line of scrimmage against Graham on the road, paving the way for the offense to produce more than 3,000 yards for the second straight season.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

The casual football fan knows the jargon of the game like blitz, tackle and touchdown. The even more committed fan knows what phrases like stunt, cover two and down blocking mean.

But North Moore football has taken a phrase that many people hear football analysts say on television, and changed it into a new meaning to fit their smashmouth style of play, which confused me the first time I heard it said after a North Moore game where the Mustangs passed twice and rushed for more than 300 yards.

0E7A6302.jpeg

A handful of North Moore defenders come together for a tackle against West Columbus.
0E7A5765.jpeg

The North Moore football team takes the field before a game earlier this season.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days