The casual football fan knows the jargon of the game like blitz, tackle and touchdown. The even more committed fan knows what phrases like stunt, cover two and down blocking mean.
But North Moore football has taken a phrase that many people hear football analysts say on television, and changed it into a new meaning to fit their smashmouth style of play, which confused me the first time I heard it said after a North Moore game where the Mustangs passed twice and rushed for more than 300 yards.
The phrase RPO for nearly every other football program at any level across the country means “run-pass option,” putting the decision-making in the hands of a quarterback to read a defense mid-play to decide where to hand the ball off or pass it. Anyone who has seen North Moore play football the last three seasons knows that passing isn’t much in the equation offensively, which caught me off guard the first time I heard North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth mention it. When you hear Mustang fans chant RPO, or see the lettering on the coaches’ shirts or in the end zones, the phrase takes on a new meaning.
“When we decided to make a switch (on offense), we had run the RPO system before, and we were doing Zoom meetings during COVID. We talked about trying to install the offense over Zoom meetings, which is always interesting, but we needed a tagline, a phrase that matched what we were trying to do,” Carrouth said of the scene between his first and second seasons. “We said, ‘Look, last year we ran RPO, and this year we are going to RPO.’ The kids were like, ‘Huh? What do you mean?’ and we told them it means to run people over.”
While the phrase hasn’t been used until recent years, RPO has always been woven into the fabric of northern Moore County. Hard work produces results in the blue-collar community.
“Run people over, that’s what I’ve always done my whole life,” senior quarterback Carson Brady said. “We’re just a bunch of country boys that hate the other team and want to hit something. That’s it.”
Recent success the last two seasons, arguably the best the program has seen since the 1980s, has cut into afternoons in the tree stand hunting, or afternoons cutting town, or time with their girlfriends at the Chicken Hut for many of the players. For a chance at making history, they are willing to make the sacrifice.
The offense won’t be the prettiest for fans of today’s football to watch, with no receivers set out wide to catch a pass over the middle on a post route for a thrilling touchdown. It’s nine, and sometimes even 10 blockers when the quarterback gets involved, of run-it-down-your-throat power that has rushed for more than 3,000 yards as a team the last two seasons. That offensive output is a direct result of guys willing to do the job of the unsung hero in the dirt.
“To make everything work, everybody does their job. Everybody has to run their guy over, that’s what RPO means to me,” senior offensive lineman Jace Nelson said. “It’s across the board, it’s not just one or two people. It’s everybody.”
A huddled mass of bodies move the ball forward, and even teams that try to send all 11 guys aren’t able to follow who has the ball in the murky mess at the line of scrimmage. After running various offensive sets in his first year, the change meant the Mustangs had to get closer, both physically and figuratively, with the seven players setting up on the offensive line heel-to-heel with their hand in the ground.
But RPO also comes down to defense, a proud one in fact, that closed the regular season as the lowest scoring defense in 1A football to go with four shutouts. Several players graduated from all three levels on defense last year, but the new crop this season has been stepped up, including several coming back from injury for this season, to be a constant for the team, while the offense worked through adapting new skill players to the Friday night light earlier this season.
“Defense, we try to punch them in the mouth and try to stop them from getting touchdowns,” senior linebacker Parker King said. “We just do what we do. We hit people in the mouth and we don’t let up points. That’s how you win ball games. Defense wins championships.”
One championship secured is the Mid-Carolina Conference title this season, the first for the program since the 1996 team. Another one is TBD.
The defense has forced 24 interceptions this season, along with six fumble recoveries
Robbins is one of those towns that people talk about when they say that everything shuts down for Friday night home games. A line from one of my favorite current country artists, Cody Johnson, says it best when you pull down Mustang Drive to see a parking lot looking like a field growing pickup trucks, taking up nearly every possible spot by 6:45 p.m. for every home game. Finding a seat on the home side of Vergil Shamberger Stadium is even harder that close to kickoff. Games this season have resulted in some fans so desperate to find a seat, they’re making a space for themselves in the aisle of the bleachers.
“It makes me feel like we actually matter. That we are actually doing something for the town,” senior defensive lineman Nathan Upchurch said.
The bleachers get a little extra packed in the moments before kickoff when the Mustangs stand in line in front of the bleachers for the national anthem, welcomed and sent off the bleachers with a standing cheer from the crowd. It’s a scene that not even Hollywood’s recreation can do justice.
“It’s taken its own identity, and I really think it backs up our community and who we are as people. A lot of times we get looked over and looked down upon by people that are around us, and maybe it’s because we are not the biggest, the strongest or the fastest,” Carrouth said. “We want to show you on the field how tough we are, and we want to show you that we can be the most physical team on the field. It’s the same thing with this community.”
Carrouth is a transplant into the community, but over the four years as head coach has ingrained himself in Robbins because of his similar workman like mentality as an offensive lineman from his playing days. His mentality, and the offensive change, has directed the team that the Mustangs don’t have to worry about what the team doesn’t have, but rather what they can do to work hard and make the situation better.
“Everybody around here has to work hard for what they get. Nobody gets anything given to them,” Nelson said. “It’s no different on the field. We don’t have athletes that just go out there and play. We have to play hard.”
For years North Moore spent time at the doormat of football in the state, losing 38 straight games from the 2010 season until midway through the 2013 season, a forfeit to West Montgomery was the lone win in that time, but that didn’t feel like a true win. However, things have changed now. North Moore is one of the top seeds in the playoffs this season, and has looked comfortable taking on the new role as favorite in most games where the zero in its record is at the end, not the beginning. This year’s undefeated season is the second in county history, something only North Moore can after the 1994 team did so as well.
The newfound success hasn’t bred complacency for the Mustangs, with a win this week over Pender a chance to secure the first 12-win season in school history, and a second straight trip to the third round of the state playoffs for the first time since the 1988 and 1989 seasons.
The focus for the Mustangs has been winning on the field, but they know that to get there, it takes running people over.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.