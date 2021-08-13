As a sports fan, I know I’ve probably told my friends ad nauseam over the years that my favorite time of the year for sports is March and April.
From the start of college basketball’s conference tournaments to the cutting down of the nets at the Final Four leading right up to the week of The Masters every year; there is nothing like it in my book. Football diehards can argue the fall is the best time of the year, and they have their valid points, but there’s something about coming out of a winter of cold and dreary conditions to the madness of March ahead of the bloom of spring that just happens to coincide with the annual congregation of golf lovers to Augusta Nationals amongst the blooming Azaleas that brings life to me.
Behind all of that, Jim Nantz is the voice behind my joy as a sports fan as the lead play-by-play announcer for the NCAA basketball tournament and The Masters on CBS. My curiosity has always wondered what it feels like to be there in the center of it all; putting words to what it’s like to be in the midst of the most climatic sports championships each year all in a short period.
Then an email popped up Monday afternoon.
“You have an interest in doing a thing with Jim Nantz?”
Outside of my declaration of consent at the altar for my wedding back in May, I don’t think I’ve ever had an easier “I do” in my life.
All I knew was it was for an event highlighting Nantz’s wine brand called The Calling at the Pinehurst Resort, and nothing was going to stop me from getting my answer.
And that answer came out in the same velvety tone that fills the speakers of my TV in the springtime.
“It’s exhilarating and exhausting. I don’t realize how exhausting it is until you get through it all, because there’s so much preparation behind the scene,” Nantz said. “I just feel so fortunate to have had all these years going from one to the next. Obviously in ‘20, we missed that back-to-back thrillride, but next year it will be New Orleans to Augusta. I’m already counting down the days.”
The stop in the Sandhills Thursday came as Nantz prepared to head an hour and some change north on U.S. 220, past my hometown of Seagrove where I grew up listening to him in those busy springtimes calling NCAA championships for UNC basketball and the memorable moments at Augusta National, to Greensboro for this weekend’s PGA Tour stop at the Wyndham Championship.
The day also marked his return to play golf in the area for the first time in more than two decades.
“There are a couple of treasures in this country when it comes to golf and being kind of the epicenter of the game. There’s Pinehurst out here and Pebble Beach out west,” Nantz said. “Pinehurst is everything people think it’s going to be, and more.”
Amid all the sports talk however, I could see a passion from Nantz about his wine that was akin to mine for sports.
Seeing professional golfers, athletes and other celebrities take their chances in the wine industry sparked his interest in finding a partner to create a brand, not to bare his name or likeness, that provided a quality product that over-performed for the cost. That’s what he has made with co-owner Peter Deutsche and The Calling wine brand.
And the wine has done the talking, with Nantz in the background, to produce more than 60 wines that are rated at 90+.
I’ll be the first to admit, I’m a beer guy. The wines that I have consumed most come from muscadine vines. So those numbers sounded impressive, but didn’t mean much to me. It took listening to Nantz do what he does best – telling a story – of creating a wine brand and also making it one of the best in the country for a brand its size for it to grab my attention.
Talking about his passion outside of the broadcasting booth, something he said caught my attention in regards to his wine.
“I like the fact that I think it’s got a little bit of a spiritual flair to it; following your calling in life and maybe even motivating people to go out and try to achieve whatever it is in the back of their minds,” Nantz said.
In a way, maybe I’ve never realized that those March nights staying up late to catch the end of a historic upset on the hardwood, or sitting on the couch for hours on a perfect April Sunday as golf history unfolded that Nantz played a part for the career path I’m in now. After all, it was my love of sports and lack of athletic ability growing up that led to me wanting to work in sports media in the first place.
It took hours of thinking and sitting over a keyboard for me to recognize it so I didn’t get to tell Nantz or thank him for the inadvertent inspiration for me to find my calling.
