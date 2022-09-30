Robert “Skip” Gebhardt has played in every Cross Country Golf Tournament at the Country Club of Whispering Pines since helping start up the inaugural nearly two decades ago, but he couldn’t quite remember another time where he was in a worse spot to hit a golf shot last Friday.
He did admit that it wasn’t the worst, “but it was close.”
A terrible shot or lie often sticks with a golfer more than a memorably great one.
Being that the format of the tournament was alternate shot, he had the misfortune of playing the shot after a blunder from a teammate. That happened to be me who put Skip squarely behind the fattest pine tree that separated the first hole from the 18th on the River Course. Skip had played shots from all over the property in the previous 17 playings of the truly unique tournament, but the 18th playing provided him a moment he won’t soon forget, and I won't either.
The tournament features three-man teams traversing over several holes at the club from tee to green to complete the three-hole tournament.
Someone couldn’t have placed that ball in a worse spot beside the base of the tree, a stray pine cone and sitting in the scattered pine straw, a position I’m familiar with on my Saturday morning rounds.
The shot I hit that came at the detriment of our team was the tee shot on the third and final hole, a 3-wood that faded sharply. Some would call it a slice, but I’ve seen much worse from my game, so I’ll stick with calling it a fade. As the overeager younger player in the group, I was ready to tee the ball up and attempt a high slice over the towering trees between the first and 18th holes with my driver, which I easily have in my repertoire. Skip, being the veteran player of this tournament, advised playing a straight shot, and then try to hit to the 18th fairway. I went with his guidance to try and play down the first fairway. After all, he was wearing a shirt stating “Trust me, I’m a lawyer” with the picture of a great white shark, so I took the gamble of heeding his warning.
More than 10 shots from the group and a lost ball later on that hole, I had a chance at redemption. Having played backwards down the 17th hole of the River Course, a line of cypress trees and about 75 yards of water stood between our team’s ball and the 12th green where we had to hole out to finish the round. In my mind, I had to treat the 130-ish yard shot — there were a lot of different numbers thrown around from the GPS tracker on Skip’s phone, and using the pythagorean theorem with a rangefinder — like one from the middle of the fairway without a hazard in sight. Turns out, I saved my best shot for last with a perfectly struck shot landing pin high just right of the green.
An email the next day featuring photos from the tournament included a diagram from the side of what Skip imagined the shot would look like sailing over the tree to the area surrounding the 12th green with the caption: “Jonathan’s career shot.” I’ve hacked a lot of golf balls in my life, some good, but mostly bad, and I’m sure I’ve hit some shots better. The uniqueness of the situation makes this one special.
The score that Skip, Whispering Pines Director of Golf Eric Morgan and myself posted wasn’t great, but it did accomplish the goal I had going in: to not finish in last place, which I learned when I got there came with a T-shirt to commemorate the last-place finish. My wife would have killed me if I brought home another T-shirt to stuff into my drawer at home, let alone one for me to remember that I was a loser that day.
Finishing several strokes ahead of us, congrats to the team of John DeMasi, Terry Mayer and Rick Mayer for conquering the course and getting their names on the trophy that features the rear end of a horse on top.
Using Google Maps, I estimated that the three-hole layout covered more than 3,450 yards, starting from the ninth fairway of the Pines Course to the 12th hole of the River Course. Before teeing off, I asked Skip what he estimated par to be for the course. He said he figured it to be around 30 before he quipped this anecdote.
“You know Willie Nelson has a golf course. Someone asked him once how he determined par, and Willie told the guy, ‘It’s my course so I can make par whatever I want. Par for that hole is 28, and yesterday I birdied it,’” Skip said.
Whatever the par was, the origins of the tournament were inspired by the origins of the game in Scotland. A time before pars, hazards and different hole numbers.
“Two shepherds with crook sticks would take a stone, and they would hit it cross country for about a mile or two and aim for something like the cemetery door,” Skip said. “The first one to hit it was the winner.”
After some of my shots, I thought swinging a shepherd’s crook might have been more effective.
When Skip passed along the invite to me, in my head I saw an opportunity to use many of the shots I use in a normal round of golf for the right reasons. A low punch shot under the trees seems to be a common second shot for me. Playing from the wrong hole, or even going in the wrong direction on a whole because a wayward shot seems is another common trend, and I think I’ve finally found a golf format that fits my below average game.
A phrase that I’ve become very familiar with while playing golf in my lifetime — play the ball as it lies — worked its way into this tournament unfortunately for myself and Skip. I try to treat each round like a life lesson. Sometimes you have to pull out a Texas wedge when you’re standing behind the tree and take your medicine, even if it means hitting a six-yard shot on a hole that spanned more than 1,000 yards. And after that, don’t let past failures keep you from hitting a “career shot” later on.
