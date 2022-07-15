The last time that Emilia Migliaccio came to the Sandhills, the summer was still early and was more of a light breeze into what would be a whirlwind couple of month on golf courses across the country for the in-state standout.
Already on a loaded schedule in the midst of a three-week run of working and playing golf, the former Wake Forest standout came to Southern Pines to cover the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles for the Golf Channel. But her job duties and other time away from major golf championships made her one of the busiest people in the area that week in early June.
“I had a three-week stretch where I went to (work) the NCAAs, the U.S. Women’s Open and right after that was the Curtis Cup,” Migliaccio said.
After writing stories for the Golf Channel website, and serving as the on-course reporter for featured groups that were streamed live on Peacock, the golf wasn’t over for her.
“I finished at 1 p.m., and went over to CCNC to practice at the end of the day. Kind of doing a little bit of double duty,” she said.
What started out as an offer to play a round on one of the Country Club of North Carolina’s two championship courses from Pete Kowalski, a spokesman for the club, in the media center at the Women’s Open, provided Migliaccio a place to stay sharp on the course ahead of her appearance for the Curtis Cup, where she provided two points for the winning U.S. team at Merion.
“He asked me if I wanted to play CCNC, and I said, ‘I don’t think I’ll be able to do that, but I’d love to be able to practice there.’ He talked to Jeff (Dotson) and they let me do that,” she said.
This week has been a lot less hectic as Migliaccio only has one job to do: play golf at the 120th Women’s North & South Amateur at Pinehurst for the fourth time in her amateur career.
“I had a two-and-a-half week break before this event, and then it’s going to be busy with the Girls Junior, I’m working that tournament, the Western Am for the men, I’m working that tournament, and then I’m playing in the Women’s Am,” Migliaccio said. “That’s what my summer looks like.”
And last week her summer of golf got extended at least for one more week in August with her mother, Ulrika, finishing second in her U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur qualifier. Seven days after the end of the U.S. Women’s Amatueur, the Migliaccio family will go to Alaska for that championship.
This week, Ulrika is serving as a caddie for her daughter, but the roles will reverse when the former Swedish National Team player goes against some of the top senior women’s amateurs in mid-August.
“It was so much fun for me to be able to caddie for my mom, and now I know how she feels when maybe it’s not going so well and how as a caddie you really have to make sure you’re keeping your play motivated and in the moment,” Migliaccio said.
Ulrika chimes in to say, “Especially when there’s a cutline.”
Through freelance work with the Golf Channel early on as a writer at the Women’s Open last year at the Olympic Club, Migliaccio quickly found herself behind a microphone last year for the U.S. Girls Junior Amateur.
“My boss, Mercer Baggs, knew I wanted to get into TV too. He helped me get that job, which was really exciting, and I’ve been doing on-course reporting ever since,” Migliaccio said.
Ranked in the top 25 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, rising as high as No. 3 at one point during her time as a Demon Deacon, a professional journey seems like the path that most players in her position would take. It’s her love for the game that led to her remaining an amateur.
“I always wanted to turn pro and have my career be a professional golfer, but then when I was a senior in high school I realized that I wanted to do other things too, as well as golf. I wanted golf to be something that I did as a choice, and not something that I had to do every day,” she said. “I’ve had some great working experience. It feels good to feel like I am working in a different way and that golf isn’t work.”
Leaving the professional door closed keeps the amateur options available for her, like coming to Pinehurst to compete in a tournament where she has produced two deep runs in match play in 2019 and 2020.
“There’s just a feel about it. When you come here, you just feel relaxed with all the rocking chairs and the feel of the clubhouse,” Migliaccio said of Pinehurst. “I’ve played tournaments here since I was 9 years old. It’s really special, and I’m staying with family friends. My godmother, they have a house here.”
By staying an amateur, this year has produced two name, image and likeness deals through Stitch Golf and Bridgestone.
“A lot of opportunities have come my way when I decided not to turn professional, and I’m excited to keep moving forward in that way,” Migliaccio said.
While she grew up nearly an hour away in Cary, her frequent trips down U.S. 1 over the years make the area feel like a second home. Still one of 16 competitors remaining in the field, she doesn’t want to move her focus past the match ahead of her.
“It would mean everything because I am from North Carolina. It’s not something that I’m thinking about all the time, because that’s not how you hold the trophy at the end of the week. I’m just really trying to focus on my game,” she said. “If I got to do that on Saturday, that would mean everything. I feel like I’m a little bit of a local, only an hour away from my house. It’s a special tournament and one of the most competitive tournaments this summer with a great tournament.”
From an on-course reporter, player, and sometimes a caddie, North & South champion could be another description for what Migliaccio did this busy summer through the game she loves.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.