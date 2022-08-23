Fall down seven times, get up eight.
Christian Burgess knows that all too well after suffering injury after injury while riding dirt bikes over the last seven years.
A stroke of luck came for Burgess this summer as he was able to stay healthy, showing his true self on the track, and the 14-year-old from Robbins earned a spot to race at the most prestigious amateur motocross championship at the 41st Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s ranch in Tennessee.
“It was interesting. It was fun, and it was hard. It was so rough and so hot and there’s so many people out there that’s so fast. If you slow down, you get passed so much,” Burgess said. “It’s a whole lot harder than everybody thinks. Everything about it. It’s so much harder than people think it is.”
Perhaps as lucky as a rider has to be to make it through a grueling qualification process is their ability to stay healthy to find success in the sport. Since riding his first dirt bike at 7 years old with his stepbrother, Tyler Williams, to now, Burgess has a laundry list of injuries that has kept him from the track.
From a broken elbow, concussion, broken collarbone, dislocated shoulder, broken wrist, broken foot to a broken leg, Burgess’ body has been through the ringer.
“It’s been eventful,” father Chad Burgess said.
“I got hurt a lot,” Christian added.
With each injury came a moment of doubt when Christian contemplated putting his helmet up.
“I thought about that every time I would get hurt,” Christian said. “My shoulder is really what did that, when it got dislocated. I was out for six months.”
And how long does it take him before the itch to get back on the dirt bike returns?
“About a couple days after I get back from the hospital,” he said.
Williams went to the nationals at Loretta Lynn’s in 2015, and around that same time his influence planted a seed in Christian, and twin brother, Cole, to pursue the sport. It wasn’t until a few years ago that Christian thought he could make it to the same level his stepbrother made it to.
Injuries kept Christian from advancing through the qualification process racing in the 85 cc engine class.
“His shoulder though, he came straight back, and in three days and broke his leg,” Chad said. “That was terrible.
“We hope that the bad luck is behind him. That’s one thing we think has held him back was injuries.”
This year, Christian made the jump up to the 250 and 450 classes with good fortune on his side.
“This year we got through it with no injuries,” Christian said.
Before making his debut at the nationals early in August, he took in a week of dedicated training at the South of the Border Motocross training facility in Hamer, South Carolina, for a week. The training was far more than just riding for hours upon hours, but also body conditioning for the longer races that Chrisitian would ride.
“Eight laps on a really big, rough track and you get tired and can’t ride as hard as you can. That’s when I realized that I needed to do something,” he said. “Loretta’s was 20 minutes and that’s the hardest track I’ve rode in my entire life.”
Training alongside riders that dedicate most of their time to training for the sport was an eye-opening experience, but it also gave him a sense of accomplishment knowing the manner in which he did it.
“We’re just weekend warriors. The kids he’s racing, they train at these places five days a week,” Chad said. “We don’t have the funds to do that. We just ride on Saturday and Sunday, which makes it, to me, even more special that he qualified for the largest amateur race in the world.”
The Burgesses were in a motocross desert of sorts until recently, with the nearest tracks being more than an hour away, before the reopening of Black Ankle Raceway just across the Montgomery County border earlier this summer. It provides a closer, more affordable track for Christian to train, as well as receive help from professional class rider Jed Drye.
Qualifying in both the 250 C Limited and 450 C classifications at the national championship, Christian raced in one of the toughest tests in motocross, and did so with another shoulder injury he suffered training at South of the Border.
“It definitely affected him. He couldn’t hang on for 15 minutes,” Chad said.
The championships consisted of racing three 20-minute races, called motos. Christian’s injury kept him from finishing the third moto in each classification, but his best finish was 21st in the 450 class, and 31st in the 250 class.
“I learned that I had some things to do to get better,” Christian said. “I should’ve rode more because I couldn’t go out there and ride for 15, 20 minutes as hard as I could.”
If injuries can stay out of the way, Christian hopes to make a return next year, when he will compete in the “B” class, which is one step below professional status.
“If you make it Loretta’s, you’re one of the elite kids in that class,” Chad said.
With a bright future ahead in the sport, Christian doesn’t quite have a clear-cut plan for what he wants to aspire to, but has a general idea.
“I haven’t really thought about that. I want to go pro,” Christian said. “If I stay into it, I think I should get up there, but it’s going to take a lot more work.”
After competing on the largest stage at Loretta Lynn’s ranch, Chad has moved his focus for another large national championship at Thor Mini O’s, hosted in Florida Thanksgiving weekend.
