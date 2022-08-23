IMG-1122.jpeg

Christian Burgess jumps his dirt bike at Black Ankle Raceway. Burgess, 14, competed earlier this month at the 41st Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship in Tennessee for the first time.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Fall down seven times, get up eight.

Christian Burgess knows that all too well after suffering injury after injury while riding dirt bikes over the last seven years.

IMG-1102.jpeg

Chad Burgess, left, and Christian Burgess stand over his 250 class bike that he raced at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship hosted at Loretta Lynn’s ranch in Hurricane Falls, Tennessee.
IMG-1108.jpeg

Christian Burgess races around the track at Black Ankle Raceway.
IMG-1100.jpeg

Christian Burgess raced for the first time at the AMA amateur nationals in August in the 250 C Limited and 450 C classes.

