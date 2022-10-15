Union Pines Vikings Ethan Biggs (14) with a touchdown reception during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Hoke County, Oct. 14, 2022 at William Wilhoit Stadium, Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina. Hoke County defeated Union Pines, 42-22.
Behind 21 unanswered points in the second half, the Hoke County football team claimed a 42-22 road win at Union Pines Friday night.
The Bucks (5-4, 3-2 Sandhills) scored first when running back Ethan Wallace found the end zone for a six yard score to make it 7-0 with 7:42 remaining in the first. The Vikings (2-6, 0-4 Sandhills) tied it up minutes later on a fake field goal attempt on fourth down when Breden Ortega tossed it over the line to Oliver Cooper for a 24-yard touchdown. The Bucks regained the lead when Wallance found the endzone again this time one-yard out, making the Bucks’ lead 14-7 after one quarter.
"I thought we did get off to a great start. We fought back when they got down 7-0 and the offense got the ball and had a fake field goal that we got a touchdown off of, '' Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. "We were scouting and we knew that they were going to come after the kick and it was wide open.”
To start the second quarter quarterback Ben Finkelstein scored on a quarterback keeper from four yards out to tie the game with 10:18 left in the first half. The Bucks retook the lead right before the half behind Wallace scoring his third touchdown of the night, making it 21-14 Hoke County.
An injury to Finkelstein brought backup quarterback Owen St. John in under center, and Finkelstein moved to running back. St John connected with Ethan Biggs on a 85-yard touchdown pass on his first throw of the night. A St. John to Cooper connection for a successful two-point conversion gave the Vikings their first lead of the game 22-21 with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter.
"I think we got tired. They're big and physical," Trousdale said. "They executed really, really well. I think they only had that one throw for an interception.”
St. John completed seven passes for 167 yards in the second half of the loss.
"I think Owen is a pretty confident kid. He's a big kid and he throws the ball well. I thought we could come back and win to be quite honest with you, I told our guys at halftime Owen is going to lead us to a victory tonight. I wouldn't say it if I didn't believe it,” Trousdale said. "We had opportunities in the passing game in the second half that were there and we had some untimely penalties that hurt us on drives.”
The Bucks pulled away, starting with a Brandon Saunders 13-yard touchdown pass to Joey Castaneda to end the third. Hoke County put the game away in the fourth using the legs of Wallace to add two more touchdowns on his night.
Union Pines passed for 275 yards as a team. Biggs had 169 yards receiving and 29 yards rushing, while Cooper recorded 88 yards receiving. Finkelstein had 59 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown.
“I thought we were able to move the ball around really well,” Trousdale said. "I think Ethan had a tremendous game today. He had a few touchdowns and he was all over the place.”
Wallace had 176 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on the night in the win.
"Defensively, I thought (Wallace) was hard to tackle. I thought we gang tackled really well," Trousdale said. "I thought we did a good job of pursuing the football, it's just he's strong and we tried to tackle him high a few times and ran over the top of our guys.”
The Vikings travel to Southern Lee next Friday and Pinecrest after that to wrap up the regular season.
"I'm proud of the seniors and the way they fought," Trousdale said. "We've got two games left, we’ve got Southern Lee next week and we've got to come together to finish as strong as we can.”