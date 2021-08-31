Paul Jett

Paul Jett hits his tee shot on hole one to start his match against Craig Davis during the round of 32 at the 2021 U.S. Senior Amateur at Country Club of Detroit in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich. on Tuesday.

 Jeff Haynes/USGA

The two local golfers that advanced to match play won their opening contests in the match play portion of the 66th U.S. Senior Amateur, but were eliminated in the second round Tuesday.

Sherill Britt, of West End, and Paul Jett, of Southern Pines, were defeated in the round of 32. Britt lost to Daniel Russo 1 up after Britt bogeyed the last hole. Jett lost 5 and 4 to Craig Davis, in a match where Jett led 1 up after the first hole before Davis took over.

Sherrill Britt

Sherrill Britt hits his tee shot on hole one to start his match against Daniel Russo during the round of 32 at the 2021 U.S. Senior Amateur at Country Club of Detroit in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich. on Tuesday.

In the round of 64 on Monday, Britt took a 2 and 1 win over Michael Kelley. Britt took an early 4 up lead in that match before Kelley stormed back to tie the match on the back nine. Britt won hole Nos. 14 and 15 to finish off the match.

Jett's round of 64 win came 3 and 2 over Ken Bakst on Monday. Wins on hole Nos. 4, 6 and 7 take a 2 up lead.

