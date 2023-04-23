IMG-2844.JPG

Wake Forest junior Michael Brennan poses with the individual champion medal after winning the ACC men's golf championship Sunday at the Country Club of North Carolina.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

The ACC men’s golf championship playoff rules in the event of a tie for the individual title takes the players in a stalemate back to the 18th tee to replay the hole until one player posts a better score no matter what the venue is.

Wake Forest junior Michael Brennan was more than happy with that rule after his three-stroke lead on the back nine on the Dogwood Course at the Country Club of North Carolina was erased on the 54th hole Sunday afternoon. After all, the 18th hole that curves around an inlet on Watson Lake was a closing par 5, and no player in the field played the par 5s better than Brennan.

IMG-2839.jpg

Wake Forest's Mike Brennan, left, watches as Georgia Tech's Hiroshi Rai hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the playoff for the ACC men's golf championship at the Country Club of North Carolina Sunday.
ACC Men's Golf (College) for The Pilot Newspaper

Florida State's Luke Clanton hits a tee shot during the opening round of the ACC men's golf championship at the Country Club of North Carolina Friday. The North & South Amateur champion finished in the top 10 in his return to the area.

