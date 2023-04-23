Wake Forest's Mike Brennan, left, watches as Georgia Tech's Hiroshi Rai hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the playoff for the ACC men's golf championship at the Country Club of North Carolina Sunday.
Florida State's Luke Clanton hits a tee shot during the opening round of the ACC men's golf championship at the Country Club of North Carolina Friday. The North & South Amateur champion finished in the top 10 in his return to the area.
The ACC men’s golf championship playoff rules in the event of a tie for the individual title takes the players in a stalemate back to the 18th tee to replay the hole until one player posts a better score no matter what the venue is.
Wake Forest junior Michael Brennan was more than happy with that rule after his three-stroke lead on the back nine on the Dogwood Course at the Country Club of North Carolina was erased on the 54th hole Sunday afternoon. After all, the 18th hole that curves around an inlet on Watson Lake was a closing par 5, and no player in the field played the par 5s better than Brennan.
“I was stressed for 21 holes. I actually felt the most calm and relaxed for those last four holes. I think the first 17 I was the most nervous. I’m not entirely sure why, but I did feel a lot better on those last couple,” Brennan said.
On the third time playing the par-5 18th hole against Georgia Tech freshman Hiroshi Rai, Brennan posted his fourth straight birdie on the hole, dating back to his birdie to end regulation all in an hour’s time.
The individual championship came after a third-place finish last year when the Demon Deacons won the team title.
Brennan didn’t go off script the four times he teed up on the 18th hole Sunday, placing his tee shot in the middle of the fairway, then using that same club to hit up the hill into the green.
“It was pretty funny the way it worked out for the two of us. We both hit the same exact club for four straight holes, two times a hole,” Brennan said. “I felt pretty confident with the 3-iron. I hit it solid all week, and I hit eight in a row for the last four holes, which is kind of weird and unique.”
A birdie worked each time during the playoff, and Rai’s miss into the left greenside bunker on the third playoff hole proved to be the difference when the Yellow Jacket’s putt back up the hill to match Brennan broke off.
For the three rounds, Brennan shot 11 under on the 12 par-3 holes.
“I drove the ball well on the par 5s, which is a huge advantage. If you keep it in the fairway, they’re all reachable for me. I hit my long irons and driver well this week, and the par 5s played into that perfectly,” Brennan said. “I had a lot of good irons into the holes, and I was able to convert on a lot of them.”
Rai, and several others made their Sunday charges after the final round of stroke play was delayed from Saturday due to rain. The precipitation perhaps led to scoring conditions. Brennan shot an even par 72 Sunday, while Rai played in the group alongside him at 4 under.
Rai forced the playoff with an eagle on 18, courtesy of a dart he hit into the green right over the flagstick.
“His shot into 18 in regulation, his ball was kind of up against the corner of the rough and the fairway. He hit an unbelievably good 3-wood,” Brennan said.
A three-way tie for third at 7 under for the championship came after big jumps on the leaderboard from Georgia Tech’s Connor Howe with a round of 66, Virginia’s Ben James with a round of 69 and Duke’s Luke Sample with a round of 67.
Georgia Tech claimed the top seed going into the matchplay semifinals Sunday afternoon after a final round 13 under by the Yellow Jackets to finish at 26 under through stroke play. Duke stormed back at 1 under Sunday to make the semifinals against Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest remained in second place. The Demon Deacons take on Virginia, who went 4 under Sunday to play its way into the matchplay.
The championship match is slated to begin Monday morning at 9 a.m.
Clanton Posts Top-10 Finish In Sandhills Return
From a semifinal appearance at the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur at CCNC, to a North & South Amateur title last summer across town at Pinehurst No. 2, Florida State freshman Luke Clanton has an affinity for the Sandhills area that remained this week.
After two benign rounds of even par, Clanton caught fire on final five holes, using birdies on the 14th, 15th, 17th and 18th holes to finish at 4 under and in a tie for 9th.
“It was a good day. The last couple days I’ve been really solid off the tee and wedges. I couldn’t get the putter rolling the last couple days. Today, I hit 17 greens and three-putted three times and still shot 4 under,” Clanton said.
With a cannon for a driver, Clanton’s biggest memory was the par-5 18th hole, where longer players, if the win is right, can cut the corner over Watson Lake. The freshman dialed up a drive that put him at the base of the hill, and used a 9-iron to hit his approach within 10 feet on his final hole.
“The one thing I remember very well was 18 hitting it over the water. I knew coming into the week that was a big advantage I have, and I used it in two of the rounds,” Clanton said.
The two-putt birdie to follow completed his best round, and led to a large chorus of applause from the fans, many who remembered his accomplishments locally in the last two years.
“It’s awesome to be back here. The community is amazing, and the golf course is incredible,” Clanton said. “North Carolina in general, Pinehurst and here, it’s incredible. The golf courses are amazing, and so are the people behind the events and everything. I really love North Carolina a lot.”
After winning the North & South 1 up over Tommy Morrison at Pinehurst, Clanton had his fair amount of adjustments going into college, and has seemed to bring momentum into the postseason.
“I came off a great summer, and got into college and didn’t play the best for the first couple months. It was kind of hard to get everything back together, but I went back to basics and the last few events have gone pretty well,” Clanton said.
Florida State came up two strokes short of forcing a tiebreaker for the fourth and final spot in the team matchplay.