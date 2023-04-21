IMG-2831.jpg

Wake Forest's Michael Brennan hits a tee shot during his second 18 holes at the Country Club of North Carolina Friday during the ACC men's golf championship.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Wake Forest University is more than 75 miles as the crow flies from the Country Club of North Carolina, but ahead of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s golf championship, the Demon Deacons felt right at home.

After 36 holes, Wake Forest as a team finds itself in the right position to advance to Sunday’s team match play semifinals, sitting two shots back of leader Georgia Tech, and the two teams have distanced themselves from the rest of the field. Georgia Tech is at 13 under as a team, Wake Forest at 11 under, and Florida State in third at 4 under.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days