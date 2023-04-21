Wake Forest University is more than 75 miles as the crow flies from the Country Club of North Carolina, but ahead of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s golf championship, the Demon Deacons felt right at home.
After 36 holes, Wake Forest as a team finds itself in the right position to advance to Sunday’s team match play semifinals, sitting two shots back of leader Georgia Tech, and the two teams have distanced themselves from the rest of the field. Georgia Tech is at 13 under as a team, Wake Forest at 11 under, and Florida State in third at 4 under.
Although not participating this week, Wake Forest senior Fulton Smith, a CCNC member, provided a lift before the team left for Pinehurst.
“He gave us like a six-page thing on what to expect. If the pin is there, you have to watch this and that, and a couple of the guys were blowing putts by, and I wanted to say, ‘He told you that was fast,’” Wake Forest coach Jerry Haas said of Smith. “It’s hard to be on the team and maybe in this case not get to play, but yet he was a great teammate this week. He was very open and honest about how we need to get better.”
The third and final round of stroke play for individuals tees off starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, moved up from 9 a.m. due to rain chances in the afternoon.
Pin placement aside, the Demon Deacons paced play in the first 18 holes at 13 under, led by junior Michael Brennan, who finished third in individual play last year when Wake Forest claimed the conference championship.
Brennan used rounds of 66 and 69 to take a three-stroke lead at 9 under into the final round. As a team, the Demon Deacons, led by Brennan, have their sights set on the success from last year.
“Everyone knows how cool that was, and we want to duplicate it,” Brennan said.
Smith’s guidance provided insight for Brennan into the busy first day of action.
“It’s almost like a home-course advantage. He’s pretty invaluable, and he was super gracious with his time and knowledge,” Brennan said.
Calm conditions the first 18 holes were followed by afternoon breezes, enough to make the golfer second guess themselves with club selection. The course played nearly two strokes harder in round two as compared to the opening 18 holes.
“Today I thought the wind was kind of tough with the gusts, and then it would hit a lull, and then it would gust up again. That’s golf. Everyone dealt with it, but it was tough to pick the right club and the right number and the right stuff,” Brennan said. “That definitely made it more challenging, but it’s fun.”
Brennan leads Louisville’s Jiri Zuska at 6 under, and Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai at 5 under.
Wake Forest was seeded at fifth entering the tournament, but had been on an upward trajectory entering the postseason. Haas and Brennan both pointed to the team’s showing at the Calusa Cup earlier this month, where the Demon Deacons and Brennan both recorded runner-up finishes that helped to build up confidence.
“My game has been feeling good coming into this week. I was confident,” Brennan said. “Our team has been playing better. The last couple of events we’ve been trending in the right direction. Everyone is confident, and we had a good practice round.”