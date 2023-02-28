AX0V0247.jpeg

Bradlee Haskell (23) drives with the ball during a basketball game this season for UNC Pembroke. Haskell has been the team’s leading scorer this season.

 Photo courtesy of UNCP Athletics

Somewhere in Bradlee Haskell’s New Year’s resolution must have been to have a better year in 2023 than he had in 2022. Just two months into 2023, the Pinecrest graduate and sophomore guard for the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team had reached newfound success both on and off the court.

Starting in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2023 when Haskell became the proud father to a son, Bradlee Haskell Jr., who was the first child born at FirstHealth Moore Regional in the new year, the proud father’s new year has only continued to get better on the basketball court as well.

AX0V0104.jpeg

Bradlee Haskell (23) shoots the ball during a basketball game this season for UNC Pembroke. Haskell has been the team’s leading scorer this season.
IMG-2415.jpeg

Bradlee Haskell is honored with a trophy to commemorate him holding the program’s scoring record at Pinecrest during a basketball game this season.
IMG-2588.jpeg

Bradlee Haskell cuts a piece of the net down after the Braves claimed the Conference Carolinas regular season championship for the second straight season last week at home.

