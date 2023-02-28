Somewhere in Bradlee Haskell’s New Year’s resolution must have been to have a better year in 2023 than he had in 2022. Just two months into 2023, the Pinecrest graduate and sophomore guard for the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team had reached newfound success both on and off the court.
Starting in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2023 when Haskell became the proud father to a son, Bradlee Haskell Jr., who was the first child born at FirstHealth Moore Regional in the new year, the proud father’s new year has only continued to get better on the basketball court as well.
“It’s been a lot of blessings, honestly. From sports to personal, I’m just enjoying the ride, thanking God every day,” Haskell said.
On top of being a new father, Haskell's life the last few months has revolved around “books and basketball,” he said. Basketball has been near the peak of the sport he has experienced to date. The Braves are ranked in the top 10 of both national rankings with a 26-2 overall record, the highest regular season win total in program history, and Haskell is directing the team as the starting point guard.
It seems as though Haskell has a firm grasp of college basketball, but last season provided a harsh reality check for the former Patriot as a freshman.
“I learned the value of possessions. Last year, I got in or either turned it over or put up a shot. It was kind of a beginner's jitters,” Haskell said. “This year I’m more confident in myself and my teammates. They are confident in me and that’s what keeps me going.”
Haskell went from being an all-conference and regional standout player as a senior at Pinecrest, to a slightly nervous back-up point guard at UNCP, sitting behind one of the best point guards in program history, Tyrell Kirk, who was closing out his college career that was extended to a fifth year due to the COVID-19 changes.
The year sitting and learning quickly paid off this season, with a pair of 15-point games for Haskell before setting his new career high against Columbus State in the third game of the season for quite the welcoming party as he was once again a starting point guard.
“Last year when we needed Brad in games when we had guys hurt or whatever, he would always step up and have a really big game to provide that punch that we needed,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “I had the confidence to say, ‘Hey, Tyrell Kirk’s gone, and we’ve got a lot of opportunities here. This is your time to step up.’ I had confidence because of those small windows last year he did it.”
Those small windows, and a year of practicing and getting more comfortable, were for the better for Haskell, he said.
“Toward the end of the season last year going into our conference tournament, I felt like my offensive and defensive game got going,” Haskell said. “That’s what led to this year.”
This season has been the epitome of productivity for Haskell. No Brave is averaging more than 30 minutes on the floor a game, and Haskell is second on the team with a little more than 27 minutes an outing. In that time, he leads the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game.
“I’ve just tried to be patient and take what the defense gives,” Haskell said. “I’m shooting the three-ball more confidently. I think last year I shot 13, 20 percent from three.
“I think it’s just being confident and knocking down shots.”
Haskell currently is shooting 37 percent from behind the arc this season, and has drained a team-high 50 treys. Consistent shooting from outside was what helped him amass a program-best 1,658 points at Pinecrest, a total he was recognized for during a game at Pinecrest this season.
Along with his scoring, Haskell is second on the team in steals and has dished 69 assists, including a career-high 10 in his double-double performance against Mount Olive at home. He is fourth on the team in rebounds per game, and the Braves are second as a team nationally in rebound margin.
“He’s impacting the game in multiple categories, assists, rebounds and obviously he’s scoring the ball at a pretty good clip,” Richards said. “He shows flashes of being really mature, compared to last year. We’ve still got some growth mentally and the mental aspect of the game, but as far as his overall game on the floor, he’s grown up a lot. Defensively, he’s a lot more locked in and more consistently.”
Known for his pestering defense in high school, that reputation has carried over to the college level for Haskell as well this season.
To go along with his on ball defending, Haskell said he came into the program last season at a bit of an advantage defensively over his fellow newcomers.
“I feel like (former Pinecrest) coach (Ben) Snyder and coach Drew are alike in a way as in defense. They pride themselves on the defensive end, and if you’re not going to guard, then most likely you’re not going to play,” Haskell said. “Our defensive principles are kind of the same, so I felt like I had an extra step on the guys because I’ve already been through it.”
Haskell and UNCP claimed the program’s fifth regular season conference title in the last seven years, and the second straight Conference Carolinas crown, leading Haskell to climb the ladder and cut a piece of the net in his first two seasons with the program.
The Braves play in the Conference Carolinas tournament semifinals Saturday, looking to avenge a championship loss last season to secure an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. More goals beyond the conference are also laid out in front of the team, and a comfortable Haskell at point guard is ready to add to his postseason resume, and to add to his already matchless 2023.
“I feel like it’s nothing new. I feel like I’ve been here before,” Haskell said.“I’m not finished yet. I’ve got more stuff to cover.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.