Three Pinecrest boys soccer players were selected all-state by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association, and 16 players from all three county high schools were selected all-region.
Pinecrest seniors Nick Vences, Gray Smith and Jason Koepp were selected both all-region and all-state by the association as they played a part in the Patriots claiming a perfect record and the Sandhills Athletic Conference title. Pinecrest lost to Ashley in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
Vences, the Sandhills Athletic Conference player of the year led the conference in with 12 assists and scored 18 goals, good enough for third-best in the conference. Smith played a vital role at all three levels for the Patriots, and found the back of the net eight times. Koepp was a linchpin in the defense half of the field for the Patriots that allowed three goals total in 14 regular season games.
The six other Patriots selected all-region were: Johnny Grgurevic, Max Hildebrand, Ethan Howery, Cade McLaughlin, Landon McMinimy and Gerald Ofosu.
Ofosu finished tied for the Sandhills Athletic Conference goal-scoring lead with 21 goals this season. Grgurevic scored 13 goals and assisted on nine other scores this season. McMinimy finished third on the team with seven assists and also scored four goals. Hildebrand scored six goals and assisted on four other goals. McLauhglin scored three goals and had four assists. Howery had five assists this season.
Five players from North Moore were selected all-region. Seniors Andrey Gonzales and Josue Peralta, juniors Alex Garcia and Cesar Becerril Gonzales and freshman Ricky Betancourt were those selected.
Union Pines seniors Landon Daughterty and Curt Verchick were selected all-region.
Daughterty finished second on the team with five goals scored and one assists. Verchick assisted on five goals and scored three others for the Vikings.